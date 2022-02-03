RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

Betis hammer Real Sociedad to make Copa del Rey semi-finals

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Juanmi (left) scored twice as Real Betis thrashed Real Sociedad in the Copa del Rey on Thursday.

Juanmi (left) scored twice as Real Betis thrashed Real Sociedad in the Copa del Rey on Thursday. Creator: ANDER GILLENEA
Juanmi (left) scored twice as Real Betis thrashed Real Sociedad in the Copa del Rey on Thursday. Creator: ANDER GILLENEA

Real Betis cruised into the semi-finals of the Copa del Rey on Thursday after thrashing Real Sociedad 4-0 to continue their superb season under Manuel Pellegrini.

Recommended articles

Betis sit third in La Liga with genuine hopes of qualifying for next season's Champions League and on this form they will take some stopping in the cup.

They join Rayo Vallecano and Valencia in the semis, with Real Madrid facing Athletic Bilbao later on Thursday for the last spot.

Madrid are firm favourites, especially after Barcelona, Sevilla and Atletico Madrid were all knocked out, but Betis look to be the greatest threat now to Carlo Ancelotti's team sealing a Spanish double.

Betis have not reached the Copa del Rey final since they last won the competition in 2005.

Juanmi, who joined Betis from Real Sociedad in 2019, scored twice against his former club at Anoeta but his opener owed much to some brilliant work by William Carvalho, who burst through and then cut back for his teammate to slot into the corner.

Adnan Januzaj had an equaliser for La Real ruled out before half-time and then shortly after it, Juanmi struck again, firing in with his left foot after Alex Moreno raced onto a curving ball through from Sergio Canales.

Betis made the score more emphatic in the last seven minutes as Willian Jose converted a penalty and then Aitor Rubial, on off the bench, sprinted clear and smashed in to make it four.

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Real Madrid's double bid ends in shock loss to Athletic Bilbao

Real Madrid's double bid ends in shock loss to Athletic Bilbao

Egypt suggest delaying AFCON final against Senegal by a day

Egypt suggest delaying AFCON final against Senegal by a day

Salah and Egypt beat Cameroon on penalties to reach Cup of Nations final

Salah and Egypt beat Cameroon on penalties to reach Cup of Nations final

USA women will bench some big names for February event

USA women will bench some big names for February event

Betis hammer Real Sociedad to make Copa del Rey semi-finals

Betis hammer Real Sociedad to make Copa del Rey semi-finals

Eriksen could be in action 'within weeks', says Brentford boss

Eriksen could be in action 'within weeks', says Brentford boss

Lampard admits tough task as he prepares for Everton bow

Lampard admits tough task as he prepares for Everton bow

Football brings moment of unity to divided Cameroon

Football brings moment of unity to divided Cameroon

Greenwood arrest was a factor in Lingard's failed move: Man Utd boss Rangnick

Greenwood arrest was a factor in Lingard's failed move: Man Utd boss Rangnick

Trending

Favourite son Eto'o is pride of Cup of Nations host city Douala

A statue of Samuel Eto'o in the green, yellow and red of Cameroon stands in the New Bell neighbourhood of Douala where he grew up Creator: CHARLY TRIBALLEAU

Rooney calls for 'sensible' ruling after struggling Derby draw

Derby County manager Wayne Rooney Creator: Adrian DENNIS

Canada stun US to close in on World Cup berth

Canada's Cyle Larin celebrates after scoring the goal that handed his team a 1-0 win over the USA in World Cup qualifying on Sunday Creator: Vaughn Ridley

Man Utd's Mason Greenwood released on bail after arrest

Manchester United's Mason Greenwood Creator: Paul ELLIS