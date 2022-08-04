BETTING

Who will be the first Premier League manager to get sacked?

Tunde Young
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

BetKing offers odds on all 20 Premier League head coaches as the 2022/23 managerial sack race begins.

Who will win the Premier League 2022/23 managerial sack race
As the 2022/23 Premier League season draws near, all 20 teams will play 38 games each over the course of the next 10 months but unfortunately, not all 20 current head coaches/managers will remain in that role at the end of the season.

The above situation, ladies and gentlemen, is called the ‘Managerial sack race’, the competition no one wants to be in, to see which of the current 20 Premier League managers loses their job first.

BetKing offers juicy odds on all 20 managers ranging from the favourites to the damn-near unthinkable, which of these managers will win the managerial sack race?

The lower the odds, the more likely the outcome and by this logic, BetKing believes Frank Lampard and Jesse Marsch are the safest bets to win the managerial sack race.

Everton's Frank Lampard is the most-predicted to be sacked first
Everton boss Frank Lampard is valued at 4.50 odds while American manager Jesse Marsch is valued at 5.50 odds to get fired by Leeds United before any of the other 19 teams fires their managers.

Leeds United boss Jesse Marsch is among the favourites to win the 2022/23 Premier League managerial sack race
BetKing values Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl at 7.00 odds to lose his job first and Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers is at 8.00 odds for the same outcome.

Southampton's Ralph Hasenhuttl and Leicester City's Brendan Rodgers are both in danger of winning the sack race
Fulham head coach Marco Silva is valued at a juicy 10.00 odds which is surprisingly high and worth staking money on because newly-promoted teams tend to struggle early in the season which often leads to the manager getting sacked.

Fulham manager Marco Silva is a candidate for the 2022/23 Premier League managerial sack race
Wolves boss Bruno Lage is valued at 11.00 odds while Thomas Tuchel is set at 13.00 odds to lose his job at Chelsea before anyone else.

Wolves boss Bruno Lage and Chelsea head coach Thomas Tuchel are unlikely candidates
Another surprisingly high valuation is Scott Parker, head coach of the newly-promoted Bournemouth, available at 13.00 odds to win the sack race.

Scott Parker is back in the Premier League with Bournemouth
Tottenham boss Antonio Conte, Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira, Newcastle’s Eddie Howe and Steven Gerrard of Aston Villa are all valued at 17.00 odds each to win the sack race.

BetKing offers odds on the 2022/23 Premier League managerial sack race
Arsenal’s Mikel Arteta, West Ham’s David Moyes and Steve Cooper of Nottingham Forest are all valued at 21.00 odds and Cooper’s valuation is mind-boggling because he coaches a newly-promoted team and really does have a chance of getting fired first.

BetKing offers odds on the 2022/23 Premier League managerial sack race
Brighton’s Graham Potter, Thomas Frank of Brentford and Manchester United’s new manager Erik Ten Hag are all valued at 26.00 odds.

BetKing offers odds on the 2022/23 Premier League managerial sack race
Not only is it unfathomable that either one of Pep Guardiola or Jurgen Klopp wins the sack race, but it is also highly unlikely that they get fired at all.

Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp are the two best managers in the Premier League
As a result, both managers of Manchester City and Liverpool have both been valued at 51.00 odds each to win the 2022/23 Premier League managerial sack race

Tunde Young

