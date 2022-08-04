Who will be the first Premier League manager to get sacked?

The above situation, ladies and gentlemen, is called the ‘Managerial sack race’, the competition no one wants to be in, to see which of the current 20 Premier League managers loses their job first.

BetKing offers juicy odds on all 20 managers ranging from the favourites to the damn-near unthinkable, which of these managers will win the managerial sack race?

The favourites

The lower the odds, the more likely the outcome and by this logic, BetKing believes Frank Lampard and Jesse Marsch are the safest bets to win the managerial sack race.

Everton boss Frank Lampard is valued at 4.50 odds while American manager Jesse Marsch is valued at 5.50 odds to get fired by Leeds United before any of the other 19 teams fires their managers.

Worth a punt

BetKing values Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl at 7.00 odds to lose his job first and Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers is at 8.00 odds for the same outcome.

Fulham head coach Marco Silva is valued at a juicy 10.00 odds which is surprisingly high and worth staking money on because newly-promoted teams tend to struggle early in the season which often leads to the manager getting sacked.

Wolves boss Bruno Lage is valued at 11.00 odds while Thomas Tuchel is set at 13.00 odds to lose his job at Chelsea before anyone else.

Another surprisingly high valuation is Scott Parker, head coach of the newly-promoted Bournemouth, available at 13.00 odds to win the sack race.

Unlikely but try your luck

Tottenham boss Antonio Conte, Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira, Newcastle’s Eddie Howe and Steven Gerrard of Aston Villa are all valued at 17.00 odds each to win the sack race.

Arsenal’s Mikel Arteta, West Ham’s David Moyes and Steve Cooper of Nottingham Forest are all valued at 21.00 odds and Cooper’s valuation is mind-boggling because he coaches a newly-promoted team and really does have a chance of getting fired first.

Brighton’s Graham Potter, Thomas Frank of Brentford and Manchester United’s new manager Erik Ten Hag are all valued at 26.00 odds.

Not gonna happen… don’t bother

Not only is it unfathomable that either one of Pep Guardiola or Jurgen Klopp wins the sack race, but it is also highly unlikely that they get fired at all.

