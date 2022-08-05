The 2022/23 Premier League season kicks off this weekend with 10 exciting games to look forward to and potentially earn from.
How to make cool cash from the 2022/23 Premier League opening weekend
Previewing the 10 Premier League games this weekend and predicting the most likely betting outcomes to help you smile to the bank.
Here are the most likely betting markets to stake on from each of the ten games set to happen in the English top-flight this weekend.
Crystal Palace v Arsenal
Contrary to popular opinion, Arsenal are not guaranteed a win here as they tend to struggle against Crystal Palace with just one win for the Gunners in the last eight games so perhaps it is wiser to err on the side of caution.
It is safer to stake on goals with both teams to score valued at 1.78 odds which is possible because eight of the last 10 games between these two have ended with both teams scoring.
ALSO READ
Other good bets include over 2.5 goals at 1.94 odds and the much safer over 1.5 goals market at 1.29 odds.
Fulham v Liverpool
Liverpool are overwhelming favourites to beat newly-promoted Fulham at 1.28 odds which should be quite straightforward.
Over 2.5 goals at 1.49 odds is a decent option as well but for the brave punters; you can try the first half over 1.5 goals option at 2.13 odds and Mohamed Salah to score at any time in this game is valued at 1.90 odds which is more than likely because the Egyptian has scored in five consecutive opening day fixtures.
Bournemouth v Aston Villa
Newly-promoted Bournemouth will host Aston Villa on Saturday and betting on the away team is the way to go as they are valued at 2.10 odds for a win while the double chance option on Aston Villa is available for 1.27 odds.
Betting on goals could also be a good idea here, four of the last five games between them have ended in a 2-1 scoreline for either side which is why over 2.5 goals at 1.97 is worth a punt or you could take the safer option of over 1.5 at 1.31 odds.
Leeds United v Wolves
Both games between Leeds and Wolves last season ended with both teams scoring which is likely going to happen again at 1.74 odds.
Safer options include over 1.5 goals at 1.28 odds and over 0.5 goals for Leeds at 1.26 odds and for Wolves at 1.35 odds.
Newcastle v Nottingham Forest
Nottingham Forest are a bit of an unknown entity so we don’t know what to expect from them but we do know that Newcastle ended last season in superb form and have been valued at 1.70 odds to win this game at home.
Safer bets like Newcastle win or draw & under 4.5 at 1.26 odds or a simple over 1.5 goals market at 1.31 odds.
Tottenham v Southampton
Tottenham are favourites to win at home against Southampton, valued at 1.38 odds for a routine win which would likely happen.
This fixture traditionally produces goals, 18 of the 22 games they’ve played since Southampton returned to the top flight in 2012 have ended with both teams scoring which is why GG in this game makes sense at 1.80 odds or try the over 2.5 goals market at 1.58 odds.
Everton v Chelsea
Chelsea have not won at Goodison Park since 2017 which makes this a historically bad fixture for them but 1.67 odds fancies them to end that hoodoo on Saturday, especially with Everton in bad shape.
Chelsea to score the first goal at 1.50 odds looks a decent option or you can bet on the away team to have more corner kicks than Everton at 1.34 odds.
Leicester v Brentford
Both matches between these two teams ended in 2-1 wins for Leicester City which is an indication to bet on goals in this one, with GG at 1.71 odds.
Over 2.5 goals have been set at 1.74 odds and the safer over 1.5 goals option is available at 1.21 odds.
Manchester United v Brighton
Manchester United begins a new era under Erik Ten Hag with a home game against Brighton and are valued at 1.66 for a home win in a fixture they typically do well in as the Red Devils have won all six home games they have ever played against Brighton.
Over 1.5 goals at 1.28 odds could also work out fine as the last nine instalments of this game have produced this outcome.
West Ham v Manchester City
Defending champions Manchester City are favourites to win this fixture at 1.38 odds but perhaps it is wiser to bet on goals here.
Over 2.5 at 1.55 odds seems like a plausible idea as does both teams to score option at 1.78 odds. It is also worth betting on an Erling Haaland debut goal at 1.75 odds.
More from category
-
How to make cool cash from the 2022/23 Premier League opening weekend
-
What teams will make the 2022/23 Premier League top 4?
-
2022/23 Season Preview: Napoli