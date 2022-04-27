Pulse Sports reporters predict potential outcomes for Liverpool v Villarreal

Liverpool will take on Villarreal in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League semifinal at Anfield which promises multiple betting options.
A betting preview of the UEFA Champions League semi-final first leg between Liverpool and Villarreal.
Pulse Sports reporters have taken the liberty to dissect those betting options and then predict what they perceive as your best chance of making money from this game in their expert opinions.
The predictions range from safe to obscure and even laughable in some cases but could be worth looking at and considering for your staking pleasure.
Predictions
Damola thinks there will be goals in this one, going for the bold first half over 1.5 goals prediction at 2.37 odds, that is the first half will produce at least two goals. He also believes both teams will score at 1.96 odds.
David advises you to bet on corner kicks and bookings with over 7.5 corner kicks safely valued at 1.23 odds while over 3.5 cards are more valuable at 1.83 odds.
Izuchukwu has an interesting approach to the game, boldly predicting a correct score; the game to end 1-1 is at a whopping 9.60 odds.
Jidechi plays it safe by predicting a Liverpool win at 1.36 odds and over 2.5 goals at 1.62 odds. Joba proposes betting on the second half as the most scoring half at 2.00 odds while Niyi thinks betting on Villarreal handicap 0:2 at 1.68 odds is a good idea.
Solace predicts a goalless first half presumably with the help of a crystal ball at 3.35 odds for the correct score and 2.50 odds for a simple first half draw.
And finally Tosin sees a draw in this game as he believes both teams can cancel each other out tactically, 5.05 for a fulltime draw.
