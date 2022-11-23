Qatar 2022: Betting tips for England v USA

Stephen Oladehinde
The second round of games begins as England face USA in their Group B encounter. The Three Lions trashed Iran in their Group B opener and USA played a one all draw with Wales.

Betting tips and odds for England v USA
Betting tips and odds for England v USA

The Group B match between England and USA has some exciting options to pick from and we have analysed these options for you.

With England winning their first group game in style, they move on to the next which is against USA. The English team defeated Iran in an eight goal thriller with Bukayo Saka scoring a brace for the Three Lions. A win against USA will see them secure a spot in the round of 16. England have a good squad capable of winning all three games in their group and with the quality they have in their squad they should be winning against the USA.

We have tipped England to win against the USA.

Bukayo Saka in action for England
Bukayo Saka in action for England

England opened their first world cup game with a massive win and a lot of goals. The game against Iran ended in an eight goal thriller with the English side scoring six of the eight goals. The level of attacking threat both teams possess will make us witness a goal rampage when they face off for the second round of their games.

We have predicted over 2.5 goals for this match.

The attacking threat of both countries will make us see an end to end football. England conceded two goals against Iran which shows that they can be beaten at the back and USA on the other hand also conceded against Wales. USA also have enough attacking players in their ranks to disrupt and score against the England side.

We are predicting both teams to score in this game.

Topics:
