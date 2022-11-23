Qatar 2022: Betting tips for Poland v Saudi Arabia

Stephen Oladehinde
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

The Group C second round of games begins with Poland facing Saudi Arabia. Poland played a goalless draw against Mexico and Saudi Arabia produced a shocker to defeat Argentina in their group opener.

Betting tips and odds for Poland v Saudi Arabia
Betting tips and odds for Poland v Saudi Arabia

The Group C match between Poland and Saudi Arabia has some exciting options to pick from and we have analysed these options for you.

Recommended articles

With both teams going against each other in their Group C second round games, we expect a very low scoring performance from both teams. Saudi Arabia will be hoping they can secure a draw in this game for them to qualify for the round of 16 and will be very cautious not to concede at the back.

Robert Lewandowski in action for Poland
Robert Lewandowski in action for Poland Pulse Nigeria

Although we are not expecting many goals in this game, we should not overlook the quality the Poland team possesses. Saudi Arabia shocked Argentina in their first game and they will be taking that confidence into this game. We are not expecting Poland to defeat Saudi Arabia with a large goal margin in this game so we played safe and gave them two goals ahead.

We have given Saudi Arabia two goals ahead against Poland.

We have gone ahead to predict a low scoring outcome for this game. However, we can not really say what the final outcome of the game will be so to play save we have picked between a 1-3 goal margin for this game. Saudi Arabia will try to play a reserved football and aim for a draw in this game so with that we expect only 1-3 goal margin for both teams.

We have predicted a 1-3 goal margin for both teams.

Topics:
Stephen Oladehinde Stephen Oladehinde Stephen is a junior betting writer and a sports analyst. He also loves discussing football facts.

More from category

  • World Cup live blog

    World Cup Day 4 Live - Spain vs Costa Rica, Belgium vs Canada

  • Betting tips and odds for Belgium v Morocco

    Qatar 2022: Betting tips for Belgium v Morocco

  • Betting tips and odds for Argentina v Mexico

    Qatar 2022: Betting tips for Argentina v Mexico

Recommended articles

World Cup Day 4 Live - Spain vs Costa Rica, Belgium vs Canada

World Cup Day 4 Live - Spain vs Costa Rica, Belgium vs Canada

Qatar 2022: Betting tips for Belgium v Morocco

Qatar 2022: Betting tips for Belgium v Morocco

Qatar 2022: Betting tips for Argentina v Mexico

Qatar 2022: Betting tips for Argentina v Mexico

Qatar 2022: Betting tips for Poland v Saudi Arabia

Qatar 2022: Betting tips for Poland v Saudi Arabia

Qatar 2022: Betting tips for England v USA

Qatar 2022: Betting tips for England v USA

'Proud father', President of Liberia celebrates with Timothy Weah over World Cup goal

'Proud father', President of Liberia celebrates with Timothy Weah over World Cup goal

Qatar 2022: An upset waiting to happen, Switzerland vs Cameroon; Preview

Qatar 2022: An upset waiting to happen, Switzerland vs Cameroon; Preview

Brazil begin World Cup title charge with a difficult game against Serbia

Brazil begin World Cup title charge with a difficult game against Serbia

Qatar 2022: Betting tips for Brazil vs. Serbia

Qatar 2022: Betting tips for Brazil vs. Serbia

Trending

14 minutes added time in a world cup game

Qatar 2022: Why there is so much added time in Qatar 2022

Qatar 2022: Pulse Sports Matchday 3 Liveblog

Qatar 2022: Day 3 Live - Mexico vs Poland, France vs Australia

Puma and Davido's 'We Rise By Lifting Others' collection will be officially launched in 2023.

Puma officially confirm 2023 as launch for Davido's 'We Rise By Lifting Others' Collection

WWE Raw Results and Recap

WWE Raw Results, Recap: Omos victorious on return as Seth Rollins set to defend title in triple threat match at Survivor Series

Spain vs Costa Rica World Cup preview
Qatar 2022

Spain vs Costa Rica: World Cup 2022 Prediction, Kick-off time, team news and H2H

Morocco v Croatia
QATAR2022

Could Morocco shock Croatia in Group F opener?

Giroud, Mbappe, Rabiot score as France defeat Australia 4-1
QATAR 2022

Mbappe helps Giroud equal Henry's record as France 'murder' Australia

FIFA World Cup 2022 All results, fixtures, scores, live standings, goalscorers

FIFA World Cup 2022: All results, fixtures, scores, live standings