Qatar 2022: Betting tips for Switzerland v Cameroon

Stephen Oladehinde
The world cup matches are rolling in gradually with four games already played in the tournament. We look towards the Switzerland and Cameroon game due to be played in Qatar.

Betting tips and odds on Switzerland v Cameroon

The Group G match between Switzerland and Cameroon has some exciting options to pick from and we have analyzed these options for you.

The Swizz team will begin their campaign against Cameroon in the world cup. Switzerland have had a couple of bad runs in recent international games and the game against Cameroon won't be an easy game for them. However, regardless of their poor form they still have the quality to nick a win in this game.

We have tipped them to secure a win against Cameroon

Xhaka in action for Switzerland

The first half should be a very tight game but at least a goal should be expected in the first half of this game. Switzerland has a decent team and there have been a goal in the first half in four of their last five international games and we expect at least a goal in the first half of this game.

We have predicted at least a goal in the first half of this game.

Cameroon will be a hard team to crack and the possibility of scoring many goals is low. The Indomitable Lions have found it hard to score goals in recent international matches scoring just one goal in three of their last five games in all competition. Switzerland On the other hand have a better goal scoring record and will probably hit the back of the net but might not score more than a goal or two.

We have predicted both teams not to score against each other in this game.

Stephen Oladehinde Stephen Oladehinde Stephen is a junior betting writer and a sports analyst. He also loves discussing football facts.

