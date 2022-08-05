BETTING

What teams will make the 2022/23 Premier League top 4?

Tunde Young
Bet9ja offers odds for all 20 Premier League teams based on their chances to finish the 2022/23 season in the top 4.

The odds for the 2022/23 Premier League top four race
Each Premier League season comes with a level of uncertainty and 2022/23 is no different as team performances over the next 380 games remain in doubt.

Bet9ja offers odds on each of the 20 teams based on their likelihood to finish the 2022/23 season in the top four.

As far as the top four race is concerned, only two teams are pretty much guaranteed a spot and their odds on Bet9ja’s ‘Antepost Soccer’ market and they are Manchester City and Liverpool.

Liverpool and Manchester City are expected to finish in the top two
Both perennial title contenders are valued at garbage odds to make the top four, Manchester City at 1.02 odds and Liverpool at 1.08 odds.

With two spots essentially filled, that leaves two more spots which will typically be occupied by any of these four teams when it's all said and done.

Bet9ja values Tottenham at 1.61 to make the top four and Chelsea at 1.68 for the same outcome which makes sense because they both finished in the top four last season.

Tottenham coach Antonio Conte has won the Serie A with Inter Milan, Juventus as well as the Premier League with Chelsea
Arsenal have been set at a juicy 2.50 odds to make the top four which is likely considering they have recruited well this season and Manchester United are valued at 2.75 odds for the same outcome in Erik Ten Hag’s first season at Old Trafford.

The following teams have an outside chance of finishing in the top four; Newcastle United at 8.50 odds, West Ham at 14.00 odds, Aston Villa at 17.00 odds and Leicester City at 18.00 odds all have a chance based on precedent in recent seasons but remain unlikely to do so.

Bet9ja offers odds on the top four race
The following teams have the ability to make life difficult for the big teams but lack the consistency to make a top four push.

Bet9ja offers odds on the top four race
Brighton have been valued at 23.00 odds for a top-four finish, Wolves at 26.00 odds, while Crystal Palace and Everton are at 31.00 odds apiece for the same outcome.

For these next set of teams there is almost no hope, they are all more likely to get relegated from the Premier League than to end the season with UEFA Champions League qualification.

Bet9ja offers odds on the top four race
Leeds United and Southampton have both been valued at 41.00 odds, Brentford at 51.00, newly-promoted duo of Nottingham Forest and Fulham both at 81.00 odds and Bournemouth, another newcomer valued at a whopping 151.00 odds to make the top four.

