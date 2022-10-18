BHA vs NFO: Wasteful Seagulls to prey on Tricky Reds - match preview, prediction

Seventh-placed Brighton hosts Forest The Reds in what is a battle between two teams looking to end a run of losses.

While the Seagulls have lost back-to-back games, the Reds have lost six of the last seven matches. Therefore, both sides will be hoping to end that run when they go head-to-head tonight.

Key Talking points

After what was a positive start to life under new manager, Roberto De Zerbi, which saw Brighton hold Liverpool to an entertaining 3-3 draw at Anfield, things seem to have gone south for the Seagulls.

Brighton has only picked just one from a possible six since that six-goal thriller against Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool following back-to-back defeats without scoring a single goal.

New manager, Ze Zerbi has blamed profligacy for Brighton's recent run which has seen them drop out of the top four and down to seventh. The Seagulls had 35 attempts and missed three big chances in the defeats to Tottenham and Brentford.

Pulse Nigeria

With the visitors later tonight, Forest, who has conceded 23 goals this season, the Italian, who will be looking to see his side regain that cutting edge in the final third, believes his boys must afford the mistakes they made against the Bees the last time.

For the visitors, Nottingham Forest and their Super Eagles duo of Taiwo Awoniyi and Emmanuel, the task is a difficult one. Manager, Steve Cooper gave an honest assessment of his club as he stated the Reds are nowhere as good as they need to be.

The Reds have lost six of their last seven matches in the Premier League, with the last win coming back on August 14, a 1-0 win over West Ham.

The game will also see Nigerian forwards, Awoniyi and Dennis, look to add to their goal tallies this season.

Both stars have combined for three goals [ 2 goals for Awoniyi, and 1 goal for Dennis] in 15 matches.

Pulse Nigeria

Awoniyi's last goal for the Reds was in a 3-2 defeat at home to Fulham, a run of three matches, while Dennis scored his first goal of the season for the club two weeks ago.

Prediction

Brighton has won 50% of their games at the Amex this season and will go into this one as the favourite.