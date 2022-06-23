Cristiano Ronaldo begins Cryptocurrency journey following announcement of the latest partnership

Binance made a brief statement in the caption of the video that read, “We're kicking off an exclusive multi-year NFT partnership with football legend Cristiano Ronaldo.

This is your opportunity to own an iconic piece of sports history and join CR7's Web3 community.”

A few minutes later, Ronaldo replied to the announcement with a tweet of his own: "Proud to be partnering with @binance. Together we’ll give you the opportunity to own an iconic piece of sports history. I’m excited to take this journey with all of you. Let’s change the NFT game with #Binance.”

CR7 NFTs

With a social media following of nearly 600 million on Twitter and Instagram alone, the deal would have been a no-brainer for Binance, who would be keen to tap into Cristiano’s almost cult-like following on the internet.

Pulse Nigeria

Binance is expected to develop a series of NFT collections exclusive to their NFT platform called Binance NFT. The first releases from the collection will be available later in the year, and the rumour mill has it that Cristiano himself will create some of the designs.