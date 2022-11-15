Bizarre FIFA World Cup matches

Italy V Costa Rica

During the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, Costa Rica were in the group of death after being drawn with Italy and Uruguay in the same group. They were the 'underdogs' but then they surprised the world after beating Uruguay in what was a thriller match.

AFP

People thought that their win against Uruguay was by sheer luck. To prove what they are capable of, Costa Rica triumphed over Italy by 1-0 hence making history in the World Cup. Keylor Navas put up outstanding performances in the tournament no wonder he is a highly rated goal keeper.

England V USA

England used to be football giants back in the day and it came as a shocker when the USA defeated them by 1-0 in 1950 during the FIFA World Cup.

AFP

England have never recovered from that upset considering they were the 'game' inventors at the time as compared to the USA who were still trying to grasp what the game looked like.

Brazil V Germany

Brazil were the World Cup host back in 2014 and everyone was vouching for them to be the tournament winners not until they met Germany.

AFP

Both countries are football giants but then the manner in which Germany humiliated Brazil at home is just insane. Germany won the match by 7-1. Germany emerged as the winners during that year's edition.

Argentina V Cameroon

It was the year 1990 and the whole world was expecting Diego Maradona's Argentina to have an easy win over Cameroon since the Argentines were the defending champions of the tournament.

AFP