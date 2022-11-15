Underdogs have in the past shocked the world by winning in the least expected matches. Will the same happen this year in Qatar with the World Cup set to kick off on November 20, 2022?
Bizarre FIFA World Cup matches
Brazil lost 7-1 to Germany back in 2014 in the semi-finals during the 2014 FIFA World Cup tournament
Italy V Costa Rica
During the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, Costa Rica were in the group of death after being drawn with Italy and Uruguay in the same group. They were the 'underdogs' but then they surprised the world after beating Uruguay in what was a thriller match.
People thought that their win against Uruguay was by sheer luck. To prove what they are capable of, Costa Rica triumphed over Italy by 1-0 hence making history in the World Cup. Keylor Navas put up outstanding performances in the tournament no wonder he is a highly rated goal keeper.
England V USA
England used to be football giants back in the day and it came as a shocker when the USA defeated them by 1-0 in 1950 during the FIFA World Cup.
England have never recovered from that upset considering they were the 'game' inventors at the time as compared to the USA who were still trying to grasp what the game looked like.
Brazil V Germany
Brazil were the World Cup host back in 2014 and everyone was vouching for them to be the tournament winners not until they met Germany.
Both countries are football giants but then the manner in which Germany humiliated Brazil at home is just insane. Germany won the match by 7-1. Germany emerged as the winners during that year's edition.
Argentina V Cameroon
It was the year 1990 and the whole world was expecting Diego Maradona's Argentina to have an easy win over Cameroon since the Argentines were the defending champions of the tournament.
The Indomitable Lions from Africa shocked the whole world after beating Argentina by 1-0 and they progressed up to the quarter-finals only to lose to England.
