RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

Blow for Sevilla in title race after draw with Valencia

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Valencia's Omar Alderete (right) vies with Sevilla's Gonzalo Montiel (left) during the teams' 1-1 draw on Wednesday.

Valencia's Omar Alderete (right) vies with Sevilla's Gonzalo Montiel (left) during the teams' 1-1 draw on Wednesday. Creator: Jose Jordan
Valencia's Omar Alderete (right) vies with Sevilla's Gonzalo Montiel (left) during the teams' 1-1 draw on Wednesday. Creator: Jose Jordan

A depleted Sevilla were held to a 1-1 draw by Valencia on Wednesday, leaving Real Madrid four points clear at the top of La Liga.

Recommended articles

Sevilla had the chance to close the gap to two points by winning their game in hand at Mestalla but Goncalo Guedes' equaliser on the stroke of half-time earned Valencia a share of the spoils. A Mouctar Diakhaby own goal had given Sevilla an early lead.

The result means Madrid still have a strong advantage at the top of the table while Valencia move up to ninth, now only three points behind Barcelona in sixth, albeit having played a game more.

Sevilla were without their coach Julen Lopetegui, who the club said was showing Covid-like symptoms earlier on Wednesday, while six players were out through injury, including Jules Kounde and Jesus Navas.

Yet the visitors made the perfect start when Diakhaby turned in Gonzalo Montiel's cross in the seventh minute in an attempt to prevent Rafa Mir tapping in at the back post.

Mir almost made it two but struck the post after bustling through down the left and instead Valencia equalised a minute before half-time.

Hugo Guillamon spread the ball left and Jose Gaya's excellent cross found Guedes, who nipped in front of Marcos Acuna and nodded in.

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Atletico dumped out of Copa del Rey by Real Sociedad

Atletico dumped out of Copa del Rey by Real Sociedad

Blow for Sevilla in title race after draw with Valencia

Blow for Sevilla in title race after draw with Valencia

Man Utd back on track but grumpy Ronaldo mars win

Man Utd back on track but grumpy Ronaldo mars win

Never say die Spurs delight Conte with Leicester late show

Never say die Spurs delight Conte with Leicester late show

Egypt make Cup of Nations last 16 as six teams advance

Egypt make Cup of Nations last 16 as six teams advance

Egypt make Cup of Nations last 16 as Cape Verde, Malawi advance

Egypt make Cup of Nations last 16 as Cape Verde, Malawi advance

Italy's top court upholds Robinho's nine-year rape conviction

Italy's top court upholds Robinho's nine-year rape conviction

Qatar World Cup ticket sales launched at reduced prices

Qatar World Cup ticket sales launched at reduced prices

Argentina rest Messi for World Cup qualifiers

Argentina rest Messi for World Cup qualifiers

Trending

Ayew jibe after Ghana held as Morocco qualify for Cup of Nations last 16

Andre Ayew and Ghana were angry at the manner in which Gabon scored their equaliser Creator: Kenzo Tribouillard

Betis v Sevilla abandoned after player hit by object thrown from crowd

Real Betis had just equalised against Sevilla when the game was stopped after an object was thrown from the crowd. Creator: CRISTINA QUICLER

Eguavoen a steady pair of hands for Nigeria as new coach waits in wings

Augustine Eguavoen (L) during Nigeria's Africa Cup of Nations game against Sudan in Garoua Creator: Daniel BELOUMOU OLOMO

Ghana rage after controversial goal earns 'small team' Gabon AFCON draw

Gabon players celebrate after Jim Allevinah's late equaliser against Ghana Creator: Kenzo Tribouillard