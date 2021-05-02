Bordeaux beat Rennes to ease relegation fears

Teenager Sekou Mara scored the winner 11 minutes into his first Ligue 1 start after Rennes were reduced to 10 men following the early dismissal of France midfielder Steven Nzonzi.

Some 800 Bordeaux fans escorted the Bordeaux team coach from their hotel to the Matmut Atlantique, in a show of support for a struggling club that was placed into administration last month.

American investment fund King Street recently announced it was going to pull its financial support for the six-time French champions, sparking fears the club could go out of business.

Supporters, some carrying smoke grenades and others waving flags, again voiced their anger at president Frederic Longuepee, accusing him of plunging the club into bankruptcy.

Last week, they had protested in front of the city's town hall demanding Longuepee's resignation. On Sunday, many supported the team from just outside ground as Bordeaux won for only the second time in 14 games.

Defeat for Rennes denied them the chance of climbing into the final European spot in fifth.

Bordeaux remained five points clear of the bottom three after Nantes hammered Brest 4-1 for their second win in a row.

Nimes are two points adrift of the relegation play-off place following a 2-2 home draw with Reims.

Lorient, in 17th, are level with Strasbourg and a point back of Bordeaux after a 2-0 victory over Angers, while Metz thrashed relegated Dijon 5-1.

Montpellier coach Michel Der Zakarian will leave the team at the end of the season, a club source confirmed prior to Sunday's game against Saint-Etienne.

Der Zakarian, 58, has been in charge since 2017 and has led Montpellier to this season's French Cup semi-finals for the first time in 24 years.