Club in Meru goes viral in Germany

Bundesliga as the top-tier league in Germany is commonly referred to is in full swing. Borussia Dortmund have won both their opening matches and it appears, not only are the Germans happy but also their Kenyan fans.

A photo of the BVB Lounge in Makutano, Meru town had initially been posted on social media by Twitter user @frodecii on June 19 with the caption, “Signal Iduna park in Kenya. A place to be @BlackYellow.”

Signal Iduna Park or Westfalenstadion as it is officially referred to is a football stadium in Dortmund, North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany, which is the home of Borussia Dortmund.

Pulse Live Kenya

The post by @frodecii might have not gone viral then but it sure has now. The eight-time Bundesliga champions on Tuesday, August 16 replied to the Twitter post, with a very simple but special message, "Hakuna Matata."

More about Borussia Dormund

Founded in 1909 by eighteen football players from Dortmund, the football team is part of a large membership-based sports club with more than 145,000 members, making Borussia Dortmund the second largest sports club by membership in Germany.

The club has active departments in other sports, namely women's handball. Dortmund has the highest average attendance of any association football club in the world. Between 2013 and 2018, an astonishing 80,000 people would attend matches.