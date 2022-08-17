BUNDESLIGA

Club in Meru goes viral in Germany

Cyprian Kimutai
The lounge was named after famous German club, Borussia Dortmund

BVB Lounge in Makutano, Meru town
BVB Lounge in Makutano, Meru town

A sports lounge & grill in Meru County has caught the attention of German professional football club Borussia Dortmund.

Bundesliga as the top-tier league in Germany is commonly referred to is in full swing. Borussia Dortmund have won both their opening matches and it appears, not only are the Germans happy but also their Kenyan fans.

A photo of the BVB Lounge in Makutano, Meru town had initially been posted on social media by Twitter user @frodecii on June 19 with the caption, “Signal Iduna park in Kenya. A place to be @BlackYellow.”

Signal Iduna Park or Westfalenstadion as it is officially referred to is a football stadium in Dortmund, North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany, which is the home of Borussia Dortmund.

DORTMUND, GERMANY - APRIL 07: The players of Dortmund celebrate with the fans after the DFB Cup Quarter Final match between Borussia Dortmund and 1899 Hoffenheim at Signal Iduna Park on April 7, 2015 in Dortmund, Germany. (Photo by Matthias Hangst/Bongarts/Getty Images)
DORTMUND, GERMANY - APRIL 07: The players of Dortmund celebrate with the fans after the DFB Cup Quarter Final match between Borussia Dortmund and 1899 Hoffenheim at Signal Iduna Park on April 7, 2015 in Dortmund, Germany. (Photo by Matthias Hangst/Bongarts/Getty Images)

The post by @frodecii might have not gone viral then but it sure has now. The eight-time Bundesliga champions on Tuesday, August 16 replied to the Twitter post, with a very simple but special message, "Hakuna Matata."

Founded in 1909 by eighteen football players from Dortmund, the football team is part of a large membership-based sports club with more than 145,000 members, making Borussia Dortmund the second largest sports club by membership in Germany.

The club has active departments in other sports, namely women's handball. Dortmund has the highest average attendance of any association football club in the world. Between 2013 and 2018, an astonishing 80,000 people would attend matches.

Borussia Dortmund's colours are black and yellow, giving the club its nickname die Schwarzgelben. They hold a long-standing rivalry with Ruhr neighbours Schalke 04, with whom they contest the Revierderby. They also contest Der Klassiker with Bayern Munich.

