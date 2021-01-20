Borussia Dortmund and England footballer Jude Bellingham has raised funds for the construction of classrooms for 275 pupils in Mombasa.

The 17-year-old footballer in partnership with the Mustard Seed Project fundraised through social media to see that the kids in the coast-based school have modern classrooms.

A statement from the Mustard Seed Project said that the project had finally been completed after seven years.

“The building is finished! The children are back to school. Seven years since the first phase was built! A huge thank you to everyone who has made this dream a reality. Special thanks to Jude Bellingham for his support completing the final phase. #mombasaschool #judebellinghamfootballer,” said the statement posted on Instagram.

Mustard Seed Project Kenya complete classrooms in Mombasa

"The children are now all in this building. There are still a few things to do which are of course so much more difficult now that the children are back. Covid was a catastrophe of course but it did mean that the builders could get on with work in the school and final touches are taking much longer. We are just so excited and disappointed that we can not go out to Kenya to see it. Roll on the vaccinations!" added Mustard Seed Project.

This is not the first time Jude Bellingham has been involved in charity in Kenya. He has previously donated football kits to youngsters of Mgongeni football team in the Mombasa slums.

“I saw a picture and it gave me a great feeling seeing how happy they were and knowing how much it will help them going forward,” said Bellingham in a previous interview.