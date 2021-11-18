RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

Bradley leaving LAFC by 'mutual decision'

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Los Angeles FC coach Bob Bradley is leaving the team by mutual agreement after four years in charge

Los Angeles FC coach Bob Bradley is leaving the team by mutual agreement after four years in charge Creator: RONALD MARTINEZ
Los Angeles FC coach Bob Bradley is leaving the team by mutual agreement after four years in charge Creator: RONALD MARTINEZ

Los Angeles FC coach Bob Bradley is parting company with the Major League Soccer club by mutual agreement after four years in charge, a club statement said Thursday.

Recommended articles

LAFC said Bradley, who was MLS coach of the year in 2019, is leaving the club following the end of his contract.

The 63-year-old former United States coach oversaw LAFC's first seasons in MLS after the expansion club joined the league in 2018.

"Bob has been fantastic as the first and only head coach for this club," LAFC general manager John Thorrington said. 

"Bob helped us develop a winning culture and established a legacy that will always be a part of LAFC's history."

Under Bradley, LAFC reached the playoffs in 2018, 2019 and 2020, winning the Western Conference two years ago with a then-record 74 points from 34 games.

The team reached the final of the 2020 CONCACAF Champions League, but were beaten 2-1 by Mexico's Tigres UANL.

This season Bradley's team just failed to make the playoffs, finishing level on points with seventh placed Real Salt Lake but missing out on goal difference.

"It's been incredible to have played a part in the early history of LAFC,"Bradley said. 

"From the beginning there was a real commitment to connect to the city and the fans and we shared some amazing experiences."

Bradley arrived at LAFC after a globe-trotting career which included a five-year stint as US coach from 2006-2011.

He later coached the Egypt national team before spells with Norwegian club Stabaek and French side Le Havre before an ill-fated 85-day reign at English Premier League team Swansea.

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Kim Kardashian and Leeds aid Afghan female footballers' flight to Britain

Kim Kardashian and Leeds aid Afghan female footballers' flight to Britain

PSG qualify for quarter-finals as Chelsea grind out win

PSG qualify for quarter-finals as Chelsea grind out win

Bradley leaving LAFC by 'mutual decision'

Bradley leaving LAFC by 'mutual decision'

NBC seals reported $2.7 billion Premier League US rights deal

NBC seals reported $2.7 billion Premier League US rights deal

Van Bronckhorst hired as Rangers manager

Van Bronckhorst hired as Rangers manager

Leicester boss Rodgers quashes 'not real' Man Utd talk

Leicester boss Rodgers quashes 'not real' Man Utd talk

Spartak's Dutch international Promes to be prosecuted for family stabbing

Spartak's Dutch international Promes to be prosecuted for family stabbing

Hamraoui left out of France squad following assault 'trauma'

Hamraoui left out of France squad following assault 'trauma'

Villa are not a stepping stone to Liverpool job: Gerrard

Villa are not a stepping stone to Liverpool job: Gerrard

Trending

Italy eye return to World Cup as Switzerland come to town

The mood around the Italy team is positive after an impressive revival under Roberto Mancini Creator: Marco BERTORELLO

Man City's Mendy charged with two additional counts of rape: prosecutors

Manchester City's Benjamin Mendy faces six counts of rape and one of sexual assault Creator: Oli SCARFF

South Africa want Ghana qualifier replayed after disputed penalty

Timothy Ouma (L) of Kenya and Danny Usengimana (R) of Rwanda fight for the ball during a World Cup qualifier in Nairobi on Monday Creator: Simon MAINA

'New era' as Germany end on World Cup high in Armenia

Ilkay Gundogan scored twice for Germany in a comfortable victory over Armenia on Sunday Creator: Karen MINASYAN