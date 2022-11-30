TRENDING

Brazil legend Pele hospitalised again!

Fabian Simiyu
Legendary Brazilian footballer Pele has been hospitalised after developing heart failure complications and swellings all over his body

Brazil soccer legend Pele speaks during a ceremony at Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro on June 12, 2013.
Brazil soccer legend Pele speaks during a ceremony at Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro on June 12, 2013.

Brazilian legend Pele who is 82 years old has been admitted to the hospital again in Brazil over heart failure complications and swells all over his body.

The legend has cancer, a condition that has seen him visit the hospital many times as he ages after gracing the pitch with wonderful skills and goals several years ago.

His wife Marcia Aoki rushed him to the hospital where he was diagnosed with general body swelling and decompensated heart failure.

Legend Pele talks to the media during the Brazil game against Portugal at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough on September 10, 2013.
Legend Pele talks to the media during the Brazil game against Portugal at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough on September 10, 2013.

READ: Pele discharged after urinary infection: hospital

Pele's daughter Kely Nascimento took to her Instagram page to communicate to the footballer's fans and the whole world that the legend is doing well after being admitted.

"Hi my friends. Lots of alarm in the media today concerning my dad’s health. He is in the hospital regulating medication. Some of my siblings are visiting Brazil.

"There is no emergency or new dire prediction. I will be there for New Years and promise to post some pictures. Really and truly, we appreciate the concern and love!!" She posted.

A tumour was removed from Pele's colon in 2021 hence rendering him with a hip problem after the treatment. The legend operates from a wheelchair some of the times.

Legend Pele [Instagram]
Legend Pele [Instagram]

Pele is an all-time Brazil top scorer with a maximum of 77 goals out of 92 matches played. Many people refer to him as the 'god' of football.

Pele has in his lifetime served as a sports minister for Brazil where he did a tremendous job when he was in power. The football world has wished the legend a quick recovery.

