2 new records set in Cameroon’s 1-0 victory against Brazil

Cameroon fought deep into stoppage time when Vincent Aboubakar found the back of the net to sink one of the tournament’s favourites and write history.

Jerome Ngom Mbekeli, who plies his trade in the Camerronian league, made an impressive run and completed it with a perfect cross to set up Aboubakar, who found the back of the net with a header that sent the continent into a frenzy.

The indomitable Lions became the first African team to beat Brazil at the FIFA World Cup, with Aboubakar also writing his name in history books as the first African player to score a winning goal against the five-time title winners.

Despite Brazil dominating the game, Rigobert Song’s men comfortably soaked the pressure and held on deep into stoppage time when Aboubakar produced the magic.

Aboubakar was red-carded after he took his shirt off in celebration but left the field a happy man with Cameroon holding on to the lead up to the final whistle.

Despite not qualifying for the round of 16, Cameroon's victory sparked celebrations across the continent.

Cameroon finished third in group G with Brazil and Switzerland sailing through and Serbia at the fourth spot.