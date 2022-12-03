Qatar 2022

2 new records set in Cameroon’s 1-0 victory against Brazil

Charles Ouma
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

Rigobert Song’s men soaked the pressure and held on deep into stoppage time when Vincent Aboubakar produced the magic that handed Cameroon a 1-0 in over Brazil in group G.

Vincent Aboubakar was the hero again as the indomitable Lions salvaged some pride against Brazil
Vincent Aboubakar was the hero again as the indomitable Lions salvaged some pride against Brazil

The Indomitable Lions of Cameroon put up a spirited fight against Brazil in Lusail, Qatar with a well-deserved 1-0 victory that set new records.

Cameroon fought deep into stoppage time when Vincent Aboubakar found the back of the net to sink one of the tournament’s favourites and write history.

Jerome Ngom Mbekeli, who plies his trade in the Camerronian league, made an impressive run and completed it with a perfect cross to set up Aboubakar, who found the back of the net with a header that sent the continent into a frenzy.

Vincent Aboubakar scored the winner for Cameroon against Brazil but also got sent off in a frantic finale
Vincent Aboubakar scored the winner for Cameroon against Brazil but also got sent off in a frantic finale AFP

The indomitable Lions became the first African team to beat Brazil at the FIFA World Cup, with Aboubakar also writing his name in history books as the first African player to score a winning goal against the five-time title winners.

Despite Brazil dominating the game, Rigobert Song’s men comfortably soaked the pressure and held on deep into stoppage time when Aboubakar produced the magic.

Aboubakar was red-carded after he took his shirt off in celebration but left the field a happy man with Cameroon holding on to the lead up to the final whistle.

Despite not qualifying for the round of 16, Cameroon's victory sparked celebrations across the continent.

2022 FIFA World Cup Group G: Cameroon vs Brazil, Serbia vs Switzerland live blog
2022 FIFA World Cup Group G: Cameroon vs Brazil, Serbia vs Switzerland live blog Pulse Nigeria

Cameroon finished third in group G with Brazil and Switzerland sailing through and Serbia at the fourth spot.

Switzerland picked up three points after sinking Serbia 3-2 to secure a spot in the round of 16.

Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

