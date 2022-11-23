QATAR2022

Brazil begin World Cup title charge with a difficult game against Serbia

The Samba boys are among the favourites to win the 2022 FIFA World Cup but in their path lies a potential banana peel in Serbia

Brazil v Serbia

Brazil are the best team in World Cup history having appeared at every single instalment and won the tournament more times than any other team.

The Selecao go in search of their sixth world title in Qatar and their first since 2002 but must first navigate a tricky group where they face Serbia first on Thursday.

Brazil world cup 2022 squad AFP

The Serbians are being mooted as a potential dark horse for this tournament as they have a decent squad and could pose a serious threat to Brazil’s aspirations.

Serbia have only qualified for two of the last four World Cups as an independent nation and they crashed out of the group stage on both occasions.

Their ambitions are very different from Brazil’s but it also means there is no pressure on them which could work out in their favour.

Brazil and Serbia were coincidentally in the same group at the last World Cup in 2018 and the Brazillians ran out 2-0 winners.

Brazil beat Serbia at the Spartak Stadium in Moscow on June 27, 2018. AFP

Before then they had only played each other once, a friendly match in 2014 which Brazil won 1-0 making it two losses and no goals scored for Serbia against these opponents.

Brazil are on a seven-game winning streak and are unbeaten in their last 15 matches. In fact, Brazil have only lost two of their last 32 games, both 1-0 defeats against Argentina, a run that dates all the way back to October 2019.

Serbia are also in decent form as they are unbeaten in their last six games and have lost just twice in the previous 16.

BRAZIL

NEYMAR JR

There are no prizes for guessing who Brazil’s best player is, Neymar is one of the very best players at this tournament and is expected to lead Brazil to their sixth title.

Neymar in action for Brazil Pulse Nigeria

The 30-year-old winger will be looking for his first major trophy with Brazil and is also motivated by personal ambitions as he currently has 75 goals for the national team, two short of record scorer, Pele.

THIAGO SILVA

For all their attacking talent, Brazil know they cannot win the World Cup without defending well which is where Thiago Silva comes in.

Leading from the back: captain Thiago Silva wins a high ball against Hirving Lozano in Brazil's win over Mexico AFP

The 38-year-old remains one of the best central defenders in the world despite his age and will be the defensive anchor for the Selecao.

SERBIA

ALEKSANDAR MITROVIC

Aleksandar Mitrovic has scored 52 goals in his last 58 games for Fulham, coming into the World Cup as a star player for his country.

Mitrovic in action for Serbia AFP

His reputation for Serbia is nothing short of deadly with 50 goals in 64 games for his country, making him their record goalscorer by a distance.

DUSAN VLAHOVIC

The other half of Serbia scary striker partnership, Dusan Vlahovic is already one of the best strikers in European football.

Dusan Vlahovic in action for Serbia AFP

The 22-year-old has scored nine goals in 17 games for Serbia and will be looking to make a splash in his first-ever World Cup.

Adenor Leonardo Bacchi known as Tite (for whatever reason) has been the Brazil national team coach since 2016 and has only one trophy to his name, the 2019 Copa America.

Brazil coach Tite AFP

Tite will be leading Brazil to the World Cup for the second time after the disappointing quarter-final exit in 2018.

Dragan Stojkovic on the other hand has only been in charge of Serbia for just over a year and this will be his first World Cup as a manager.

Dragan Stojkovic AFP

Serbia have the capacity to upset Brazil but it is unlikely that they will as the Brazilians are too talented and motivated to let that happen.

Brazil 3-1 Serbia

