ADVERTISEMENT
RIP

Reactions as Pele rests at 82

Fabian Simiyu
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

Brazilian three-time World Cup winner has died at the age of 82

Pele
Pele

The football world is mourning the death of Brazilian legend Pele who succumbed o cancer at the age of 82 in Brazil.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

The legend was being treated at the Albert Einstein hospital in Sao Paulo following his admission to the medical facility recently.

Pele is the only player in the history of football to lift three World Cup trophies and he won his first trophy in 1958 after scoring twice against Sweden in the finals at the age of 17.

Pele [Instagram]
Pele [Instagram] Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Pele: All you need to know about Brazil's all-time top goalscorer and legend

The news of his demise was posted on his social media handles to notify the world that a king had rested. It was the end of an era.

"Inspiration and love marked the journey of King Pelé, who peacefully passed away today. In his journey, Edson charmed everyone with his brilliance in sport, stopped a war, performed social work around the world, and spread what he most believed to be the cure to all our problems: love.

Your message in life will become a legacy for generations to come. Love love and love forever," read the post.

Pele
Pele Pulse Nigeria

Pele played 92 matches for Brazil and netted 77 goals. He is Brazil's joint all-time top scorer together with Neymar Jr of PSG who achieved the milestone recently in Qatar during the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Pele will be remembered for championing football and for demonstrating that anyone can participate in the game.

Football has lost a king. Football has lost a legend. May his soul rest in eternal piece.

Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.
ADVERTISEMENT

More from category

  • Pele

    Reactions as Pele rests at 82

  • Pele is widely regarded as one of the greatest footballers of all time (Sven Simon)

    Brazilian Legend Pele dies at 82 after battle with Cancer

  • Christian Eriksen of Manchester United during the Premier League match at Old Trafford on December 27, 2022.

    Christian Eriksen addresses the post-Ronaldo era at United

Recommended articles

Reactions as Pele rests at 82

Reactions as Pele rests at 82

Brazilian Legend Pele dies at 82 after battle with Cancer

Brazilian Legend Pele dies at 82 after battle with Cancer

Christian Eriksen addresses the post-Ronaldo era at United

Christian Eriksen addresses the post-Ronaldo era at United

Why Paul Pogba is in hot soup again this festive season

Why Paul Pogba is in hot soup again this festive season

PREMIER LEAGUE: Chelsea are ready to pay £115m for Enzo Fernandez but is it a good idea?

PREMIER LEAGUE: Chelsea are ready to pay £115m for Enzo Fernandez but is it a good idea?

Red Devils move on from Ronaldo, Gunners survive scare & more from the restart

Red Devils move on from Ronaldo, Gunners survive scare & more from the restart

Erling Haaland fires warning after double against Leeds United

Erling Haaland fires warning after double against Leeds United

Images of Gakpo signing for Liverpool emerge online [Photos]

Images of Gakpo signing for Liverpool emerge online [Photos]

Zlatan Ibrahimović - Why the 'lion' is still hunting

Zlatan Ibrahimović - Why the 'lion' is still hunting

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Zlatan Ibrahimović
WHAT'S BUZZIN

Zlatan Ibrahimović - Why the 'lion' is still hunting

Enzo Fernandez could be heading to Chelsea

PREMIER LEAGUE: Chelsea are ready to pay £115m for Enzo Fernandez but is it a good idea?

Manchester City's Erling Haaland during the FA Premier League match between Leeds United FC and Manchester City FC at Elland Road on December 28, 2022.
PREMIER LEAGUE

Erling Haaland fires warning after double against Leeds United

Paul Pogba of Juventus FC arrives prior to the pre-season friendly match between Juventus FC and Juventus FC U23 on August 4, 2022.
WHAT'S BUZZIN

Why Paul Pogba is in hot soup again this festive season

Cody Gakpo
UPDATE

Images of Gakpo signing for Liverpool emerge online [Photos]

Pele is widely regarded as one of the greatest footballers of all time (Sven Simon)

Brazilian Legend Pele dies at 82 after battle with Cancer

Christian Eriksen of Manchester United during the Premier League match at Old Trafford on December 27, 2022.
WHAT'S BUZZIN

Christian Eriksen addresses the post-Ronaldo era at United

Arsenal and Manchester City are going head-to-head for the PL title.
PREMIER LEAGUE

Red Devils move on from Ronaldo, Gunners survive scare & more from the restart