Reactions as Pele rests at 82

The legend was being treated at the Albert Einstein hospital in Sao Paulo following his admission to the medical facility recently.

Pele is the only player in the history of football to lift three World Cup trophies and he won his first trophy in 1958 after scoring twice against Sweden in the finals at the age of 17.

The news of his demise was posted on his social media handles to notify the world that a king had rested. It was the end of an era.

"Inspiration and love marked the journey of King Pelé, who peacefully passed away today. In his journey, Edson charmed everyone with his brilliance in sport, stopped a war, performed social work around the world, and spread what he most believed to be the cure to all our problems: love.

Your message in life will become a legacy for generations to come. Love love and love forever," read the post.

Pele played 92 matches for Brazil and netted 77 goals. He is Brazil's joint all-time top scorer together with Neymar Jr of PSG who achieved the milestone recently in Qatar during the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Pele will be remembered for championing football and for demonstrating that anyone can participate in the game.

Football has lost a king. Football has lost a legend. May his soul rest in eternal piece.