Rodgers calls for James Maddison to be included in England’s World Cup squad

Fabian Simiyu
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

Brendan Rodgers and Gary Neville are backing James Maddison to be called up to England's World Cup squad come November.

From left: Brendan Rodgers, James Maddison and Gareth Southgate
James Maddison has admitted that he is in the best form of his career after scoring 9 goals in 11 games for Leicester City.

His manager Brendan Rodgers is backing his inclusion as he looks to add to the solitary England cap he won in 2019.

Leicester's poor form might have masked the fact Maddison is thriving right now. Maddison scored two goals for Leicester City on October 3, as the Foxes demolished Nottingham Forest 4-0.

James Maddison of Leicester City during the Premier League match at the King Power Stadium on October 3, 2022.
READ: 'The James Maddison show' - Reactions as Leicester end losing streak with Forest thrashing

Having been overlooked by Gareth Southgate for so long, this could be the perfect time for him to convince the England manager to rethink as the World Cup tournament approaches.

Rodgers rallied for Maddison's call-up in the post-match conference as he talked to Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher.

"It is a really difficult job being a manager and you know what it is like Gary being in there with the quality that's available," said Rodgers.

Leicester City Manager Brendan Rodgers at the King Power Stadium on October 3, 2022
"It is such a shame I think for the country and for the boy himself. You see his talent and his performance level for the last 18 months is clear. I think it is only Harry Kane who has been involved in more goals among English players.

"To not even been in the squad, and I think to have a player even if he is not going to start but a player of that quality... and not only that, in international football it is the personality to take the ball and be creative to change the game." Concluded Rodgers.

England manager Gareth Southgate when England played against Germany on September 30, 2022.
The 2022 Qatar FIFA World Cup is only 47 days away, will Maddison be included in Southgate's squad or will he be snubbed again?

Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.

