Rodgers calls for James Maddison to be included in England’s World Cup squad

His manager Brendan Rodgers is backing his inclusion as he looks to add to the solitary England cap he won in 2019.

Leicester's poor form might have masked the fact Maddison is thriving right now. Maddison scored two goals for Leicester City on October 3, as the Foxes demolished Nottingham Forest 4-0.

Having been overlooked by Gareth Southgate for so long, this could be the perfect time for him to convince the England manager to rethink as the World Cup tournament approaches.

Rodgers rallied for Maddison's call-up in the post-match conference as he talked to Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher.

"It is a really difficult job being a manager and you know what it is like Gary being in there with the quality that's available," said Rodgers.

"It is such a shame I think for the country and for the boy himself. You see his talent and his performance level for the last 18 months is clear. I think it is only Harry Kane who has been involved in more goals among English players.

"To not even been in the squad, and I think to have a player even if he is not going to start but a player of that quality... and not only that, in international football it is the personality to take the ball and be creative to change the game." Concluded Rodgers.

