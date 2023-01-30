Brighton takes action against Caicedo after his Instagram plea went viral

Caicedo has been banned from attending Brighton's training sessions until the transfer window is closed on February 1, 2023.

The Ecuadorian international posted on his Instagram page his desire to leave the club after Brighton turned down bids from various clubs.

"I am grateful to Mr. Bloom and Brighton for giving me the chance to come to the Premier League and I feel I have always done my best for them. I always play football with a smile and with heart.

"I am the youngest of 10 siblings from a poor upbringing in Santa Domingo in Ecuador. My dream always to be the most decorated player in the history of Ecuador," stated Caicedo

He concluded by stating that the earnings from his sale could be used by Brighton to reinvest after he is gone.

"I am proud to be able to bring in a record transfer fee for Brighton which would allow them to reinvest it and help the club continue to be successful.

"The fans have taken me into their hearts and they will always be in my heart so I hope they can understand why I want to take up this magnificent opportunity," concluded Caicedo.

After his post to leave the club went viral, Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi said that the 21-year-old made a silly mistake by demanding to leave the club.

The Seagulls are not ready to offload the Ecuadorian since his contract at the club will be up on June 2025.