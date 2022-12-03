WHAT'S BUZZIN

How the creator in chief is planning to oust Cristiano Ronaldo

Fabian Simiyu
Cristiano Ronaldo is ageing and several players are already lining up to replace him in the Portuguese national team

Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal during the FIFA World Cup Group H match between South Korea and Portugal at Education City Stadium on December 2, 2022.
Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal during the FIFA World Cup Group H match between South Korea and Portugal at Education City Stadium on December 2, 2022.

Cristiano Ronaldo is in Qatar for the 2022 FIFA World Cup with Portugal and rumours have it that this could be his last edition of the tournament as a player.

The question however is, who will replace the Portuguese talisman? The debate has been there for a very long time and it seems like Ronaldo's successor has already been found.

Bruno Fernandes has been dubbed as Ronaldo's successor after putting up stellar performances recently for his national team, especially in Qatar.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal on December 2, 2022.
Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal on December 2, 2022. AFP

READ: Move aside Ronaldo, Bruno Fernandes is Portugal's new star

The midfielder plays for Manchester United, where Ronaldo used to be until his contract was terminated for 'exposing' the club in an interview with Piers Morgan.

Bruno has scored 2 goals and provided two assists in the ongoing 2022 World Cup. He is also the one who made sure that Portugal are guaranteed a place in the tournament.

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes celebrate the victory in the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group H soccer match between Portugal and Uruguay on November 28, 2022.
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes celebrate the victory in the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group H soccer match between Portugal and Uruguay on November 28, 2022. AFP

The assist king has been stepping out to the occasion when needed most as compared to Ronaldo who has been ghosting in nearly every match.

Ronaldo has helped put Portugal on the map and this could be the time to bow out and leave the likes of Bruno and Joao Felix do the same.

A good dancer knows when to exit the stage, they say, Ronaldo has been struggling to find the back of the net and that shows that he should consider retiring in the coming years.

Bruno Fernandes during the FIFA World Cup Group H match at the Education City Stadium in Al-Rayyan on December 2, 2022.
Bruno Fernandes during the FIFA World Cup Group H match at the Education City Stadium in Al-Rayyan on December 2, 2022. AFP

Bruno has been taking all the praise from the Portuguese fans thus proving that they have already crowned him as their next talisman after the Ronaldo era.

As for Bruno, scoring many goals and providing many assists will be the order of the day as he tries to oust Ronaldo from his throne.

Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.

