How the creator in chief is planning to oust Cristiano Ronaldo

The question however is, who will replace the Portuguese talisman? The debate has been there for a very long time and it seems like Ronaldo's successor has already been found.

Bruno Fernandes has been dubbed as Ronaldo's successor after putting up stellar performances recently for his national team, especially in Qatar.

The midfielder plays for Manchester United, where Ronaldo used to be until his contract was terminated for 'exposing' the club in an interview with Piers Morgan.

Bruno has scored 2 goals and provided two assists in the ongoing 2022 World Cup. He is also the one who made sure that Portugal are guaranteed a place in the tournament.

The assist king has been stepping out to the occasion when needed most as compared to Ronaldo who has been ghosting in nearly every match.

Ronaldo has helped put Portugal on the map and this could be the time to bow out and leave the likes of Bruno and Joao Felix do the same.

A good dancer knows when to exit the stage, they say, Ronaldo has been struggling to find the back of the net and that shows that he should consider retiring in the coming years.

Bruno has been taking all the praise from the Portuguese fans thus proving that they have already crowned him as their next talisman after the Ronaldo era.