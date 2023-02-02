Bruno credits forgotten Chelsea star for his performance & other football stories making headlines

Bruno Fernandes

Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes was awarded the Man of the Match award against Nottingham Forest in the Carabao Cup after displaying a stellar performance.

Upon being asked how he manages to make good passes, he simply replied that he learns his skills from Ricardo Quaresma, a former Chelsea player who failed ti impress at Stamford Bridge.

Paul Pogba

Paul Pogba will have to wait before he plays for Juventus again after he underwent knee surgery on August 2022.

Pogba was ruled out recently by Massimiliano Allegri for picking up a hip injury while training in Turin.

Hakim Ziyech

It has been reported that Hakim Ziyech of Chelsea sent desperate messages to Todd Boehly as he tried to force a move away from Stamford Bridge.

Ziyech was upset upon seeing that the process was taking long and he was willing to spend his own to facilitate his move to PSG.

The Chelsea winger had already travelled to France and he had agreed on personal terms with the French giants.

Antonio Conte

Antonio Conte underwent a successful surgery after complaining of abdominal pains yesterday morning. He has thanked everyone who supported him after his admission.

"Thank you for your lovely messages, my surgery has gone well and I'm already feeling better. Now's time to recover. I can't wit to be back on the field with the team," wrote Conte.