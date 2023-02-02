ADVERTISEMENT
Bruno credits forgotten Chelsea star for his performance & other football stories making headlines

Fabian Simiyu
Bruno Fernandes was awarded Man of the Match against Nottingham Forest in Carabao Cup tournament

Paul Pogba (left) and Bruno Fernandes
Paul Pogba (left) and Bruno Fernandes

A lot is happening in the sports world and the following are the stories making headlines in football today.

Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes was awarded the Man of the Match award against Nottingham Forest in the Carabao Cup after displaying a stellar performance.

Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes
Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes

READ: Fernandes says Man Utd have 'more identity' under Rangnick, Simeone wary

Upon being asked how he manages to make good passes, he simply replied that he learns his skills from Ricardo Quaresma, a former Chelsea player who failed ti impress at Stamford Bridge.

Paul Pogba will have to wait before he plays for Juventus again after he underwent knee surgery on August 2022.

Paul Pogba of Juventus FC arrives prior to the pre-season friendly match between Juventus FC and Juventus FC U23 on August 4, 2022.
Paul Pogba of Juventus FC arrives prior to the pre-season friendly match between Juventus FC and Juventus FC U23 on August 4, 2022.

Pogba was ruled out recently by Massimiliano Allegri for picking up a hip injury while training in Turin.

It has been reported that Hakim Ziyech of Chelsea sent desperate messages to Todd Boehly as he tried to force a move away from Stamford Bridge.

Hakim Ziyech [Instagram]
Hakim Ziyech [Instagram]

Ziyech was upset upon seeing that the process was taking long and he was willing to spend his own to facilitate his move to PSG.

The Chelsea winger had already travelled to France and he had agreed on personal terms with the French giants.

Antonio Conte underwent a successful surgery after complaining of abdominal pains yesterday morning. He has thanked everyone who supported him after his admission.

Tottenham Manager Antonio Conte during a Premier League match at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on January 1, 2023.
Tottenham Manager Antonio Conte during a Premier League match at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on January 1, 2023.

READ: Conte questions his future after losing three close friends

"Thank you for your lovely messages, my surgery has gone well and I'm already feeling better. Now's time to recover. I can't wit to be back on the field with the team," wrote Conte.

Tottenham Hotspur will be without their manager for at least two months as he recovers from the surgery.

Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.
