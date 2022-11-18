'I'm ok with Roro'- Bruno quashes beef rumours with Cristiano Ronaldo

Ronaldo was interviewed by Piers Morgan in an exclusive where opened up about having a tough life at Manchester United and how the Red Devils are trying to freeze him out. Bruno didn't take it lightly from the look of things.

The Portuguese midfielder has however quashed rumours that he is not on good terms with Ronaldo. He has in fact stated that he has not had time to watch Cristiano's interview.

"I have no problem with anyone. I do my job and as a manager once said to me, everything that you can control is yourself. I think everyone thinks the same way, you have to control yourself, give your best and that's it.

"In Portugal, we have a problem, that I was watching one of the channels that was talking about that, 'was cold, was bad', for 45 minutes.

"All of a sudden they go to a break, the national team send it with sound. The sound says that he is joking with me and so they come back and said there was a joke and they cut there. They said, 'if you want to see again just go back', but if they go back they will see there's a problem.

"But if they are really true and explain what was in that video people will know, but now people don't know. This is the national team, Manchester United will be my focus after the World Cup. I didn't read the interview so I'm okay with that." Said Bruno.