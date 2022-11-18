UPDATE

'I'm ok with Roro'- Bruno quashes beef rumours with Cristiano Ronaldo

Fabian Simiyu
Sports > Football

Bruno Fernandes and Cristiano Ronaldo shared a frosty handshake recently hence raising speculations that they are not on good terms

Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal (L) with Bruno Fernandes of Portugal (R) during the UEFA Nations League League A Group 2 match between Portugal and Switzerland at Estadio Jose Alvalade on June 5, 2022, in Lisbon.
Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal (L) with Bruno Fernandes of Portugal (R) during the UEFA Nations League League A Group 2 match between Portugal and Switzerland at Estadio Jose Alvalade on June 5, 2022, in Lisbon.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes share dressing rooms both at Manchester United Portugal and they recently met in Portugal as they prepare for the World Cup and something seemed to be a miss from the way they greeted each other.

Ronaldo was interviewed by Piers Morgan in an exclusive where opened up about having a tough life at Manchester United and how the Red Devils are trying to freeze him out. Bruno didn't take it lightly from the look of things.

The Portuguese midfielder has however quashed rumours that he is not on good terms with Ronaldo. He has in fact stated that he has not had time to watch Cristiano's interview.

Bruno Fernandes (L) of Portugal celebrates with teammates after scoring during an International friendly against Nigeria on November 17, 2022.
Bruno Fernandes (L) of Portugal celebrates with teammates after scoring during an International friendly against Nigeria on November 17, 2022. AFP

READ: Ronaldo and Fernandes in frosty handshake ahead of World Cup opener against Ghana

"I have no problem with anyone. I do my job and as a manager once said to me, everything that you can control is yourself. I think everyone thinks the same way, you have to control yourself, give your best and that's it.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Manchester United hugs Bruno Fernandes on August 22, 2022.
Cristiano Ronaldo of Manchester United hugs Bruno Fernandes on August 22, 2022. AFP

"In Portugal, we have a problem, that I was watching one of the channels that was talking about that, 'was cold, was bad', for 45 minutes.

"All of a sudden they go to a break, the national team send it with sound. The sound says that he is joking with me and so they come back and said there was a joke and they cut there. They said, 'if you want to see again just go back', but if they go back they will see there's a problem.

Bruno Fernandes of Portugal seen in action during the friendly football match between Portugal and Nigeria, at the Jose Alvalade stadium ahead of the Qatar 2022 World Cup on November 17, 2022.
Bruno Fernandes of Portugal seen in action during the friendly football match between Portugal and Nigeria, at the Jose Alvalade stadium ahead of the Qatar 2022 World Cup on November 17, 2022. AFP

"But if they are really true and explain what was in that video people will know, but now people don't know. This is the national team, Manchester United will be my focus after the World Cup. I didn't read the interview so I'm okay with that." Said Bruno.

Ronaldo's future at Manchester United is uncertain as there are rumours that the club wants to take disciplinary action against him because of what he said during the interview.

Fabian Simiyu

