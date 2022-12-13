ADVERTISEMENT
2 puzzles that will never be solved in the ongoing World Cup

Fabian Simiyu
Bruno Fernandes of Portugal has asked why an Argentine referee was in charge of their match against Morocco

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo leaves the pitch after a 1-0 loss to Morocco in a World Cup quarterfinal football match at Al Thumama Stadium on December 10, 2022.
There have been several instances at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar that requires clarity from FIFA. As it stands, those seeking answers will have to wait for a little bit longer to get valid answers.

Bruno Fernandes and Pepe of Portugal have questioned the criteria that FIFA used to select the centre referee that officiated their match.

Pepe was furious during the post-match interview as he questioned why the referee added only eight minutes to stoppage time.

Pepe from Portugal reacts in a match of the quarterfinals of the Soccer World Cup Qatar 2022 between Morocco and Portugal on December 10, 2022.
"I'm going to have to say it. It's unacceptable for an Argentine referee to referee our game. After what happened yesterday, with Messi talking, all of Argentina talking and the referee comes here.

"What did we play the second half? The goalkeeper dropped to the ground. There were only eight minutes of stoppage time. We worked hard and the referee eight minutes?" Asked Pepe.

Bruno Fernandes was also angry about the same and he didn't fail to ask the same questions that Pepe had projected earlier.

Bruno Fernandes of team Portugal during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 quarter final match between Morocco and Portugal at Al Thumama Stadium on December 10, 2022.
"I don't know if they're going to give the trophy to Argentina. I don't care, I'm going to say what I think and screw them. It's very weird that a ref officiates us from a country still in the competition." Said Bruno.

Dermot Gallagher has said that Bukayo Saka of England was fouled by Dayot Upamecano of France prior to the first goal of the match.

England forward Bukayo Saka during the Quarter-final match of the 2022 FIFA World Cup between England and France on December 10, 2022.
France beat England 2-1 in the quarter-finals of the match and people are questioning the referee's decision to let the goal stand despite Saka being fouled in the build-up.

This puzzle will never be solved since France already progressed to the last four round. England will have to wait for another four years to play in another World Cup match.

