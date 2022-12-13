2 puzzles that will never be solved in the ongoing World Cup

Why did FIFA select an Argentine to officiate Morocco vs Portugal?

Bruno Fernandes and Pepe of Portugal have questioned the criteria that FIFA used to select the centre referee that officiated their match.

Pepe was furious during the post-match interview as he questioned why the referee added only eight minutes to stoppage time.

"I'm going to have to say it. It's unacceptable for an Argentine referee to referee our game. After what happened yesterday, with Messi talking, all of Argentina talking and the referee comes here.

"What did we play the second half? The goalkeeper dropped to the ground. There were only eight minutes of stoppage time. We worked hard and the referee eight minutes?" Asked Pepe.

Bruno Fernandes was also angry about the same and he didn't fail to ask the same questions that Pepe had projected earlier.

"I don't know if they're going to give the trophy to Argentina. I don't care, I'm going to say what I think and screw them. It's very weird that a ref officiates us from a country still in the competition." Said Bruno.

Was Bukayo Saka fouled before France's goal?

Dermot Gallagher has said that Bukayo Saka of England was fouled by Dayot Upamecano of France prior to the first goal of the match.

France beat England 2-1 in the quarter-finals of the match and people are questioning the referee's decision to let the goal stand despite Saka being fouled in the build-up.