Buffon wins Italian Cup with two generations of Chiesa family

Buffon's Juventus claimed this season's tournament after a 2-1 final win over Atalanta in which Federico Chiesa scored the winner, 22 years after the veteran goalkeeper triumphed with Parma alongside his teammate's father Enrico.

"Before the match I said to him: 'Gigi, you've won a lot of trophies, but I remind you that you won it with my father. Tonight's let's try and win together'," said Italy international Chiesa.

Buffon, 43, was playing his final match for Juve, as he will leave after the end of the current campaign this weekend, having returned last season after a spell at Paris Saint-Germain.

"It was a very intense final," continued 23-year-old Chiesa.

"Atalanta had a great match but Juventus have a lot of experience and we showed this by bring back a very important trophy."