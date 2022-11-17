Bukayo Saka: Arsenal star helps 120 Nigerian children have life-changing operations

In a video shared on Twitter from BigShoe on November 17, 2022, Saka said: "I feel blessed to be in a position where I can contribute to making the children's lives easier and better through these surgeries.".

Bukayo Saka with England ahead of Qatar 2022 World Cup

Saka whose parents both come from Nigeria was born in England’s capital city, London.

The 21-year-old winger opted to represent England at international level in 2020, and has continued to be a mainstay for the Three Lions.

“I feel like I’m really, really proud of my Nigerian heritage. I always still watch Nigeria’s games where I can and I wish them all the best and support them all the way,” Saka said back in 2020 as per Metro.