Bukayo Saka: Arsenal star helps 120 Nigerian children have life-changing operations

David Ben
The England attacker has teamed up with charity organization - BigShoe to cover 120 life-changing operations for children in Kano, Nigeria.

The Arsenal star who is currently preparing with the Three Lions ahead of this month's FIFA World Cup has teamed up with a charity organization BigShoe, to help change the lives of Nigerian children who were all suffering from diseases like inguinal hernias, umbilical hernias, and brain tumors.

In a video shared on Twitter from BigShoe on November 17, 2022, Saka said: "I feel blessed to be in a position where I can contribute to making the children's lives easier and better through these surgeries.".

Saka whose parents both come from Nigeria was born in England’s capital city, London.

The 21-year-old winger opted to represent England at international level in 2020, and has continued to be a mainstay for the Three Lions.

Bukayo Saka on July 11, 2021.
Bukayo Saka on July 11, 2021. 903d889c-fa53-4cbc-968c-af982cc56001

“I feel like I’m really, really proud of my Nigerian heritage. I always still watch Nigeria’s games where I can and I wish them all the best and support them all the way,” Saka said back in 2020 as per Metro.

The Arsenal winger is currently in Qatar with England preparing for their opening World Cup 2022 fixture against Iran.

