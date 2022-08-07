Wonderkids to watch in the 2022/23 season

Born in 2001, the Arsenal midfielder has been making headlines after his debut. He has been Arsenal's playmaker with Aubamayeng before he left for Barcelona.

Saka was involved in Arsenal’s 2-0 win over Crystal Palace after his shot was deflected for an own goal. During the 2021/22 campaign, he was able to register an 18 goal contribution for Arsenal. For as long there won’t be any injuries incurred, Saka has been projected to score goals in the region of 18 this season.

2. Jadon Sancho

Jadon Malik Sancho was born in the year 2000 and he now plays for Manchester United. Life was tough for him at United last season after the whole team underperformed.

Sancho has really performed during this year’s pre-season for United something which has left people happy.

Manchester United seem to perform so far this season just by judging their pre-season and Sancho has been backed to contribute up to 20 goals in the EPL this season for United.

3. Phil Foden

Dubbed as one of the best young players in the current era, Phil Foden plays for Manchester City as a midfielder. He was born in 2000 and he has already won various titles with City under Pep Guardiola.

Foden has proved to be a prolific young talent for both Man City and England and if all goes well this season, Foden has been projected to score up to 15 goals. We will hopefully see him in an England jersey in Qatar come November.

4. Anthony Elanga

The Swedish youngster plays for Manchester United as a winger and he came into limelight last season under former United manger Ole Gunnar Solkajaer.

Elanga was a starter for United at one point after a performing well and scoring nearly regularly. At 20 years of age, Elanga is projected to score 12 goals this for United with the likes of Eriksen and Bruno Fernandes playing around him.

5. Mason Mount

Born in Portsmouth 1999, Mason Mount plays for Chelsea as a Central Midfielder and he has been making headlines recently with the high quality of football that he has been displaying.

Mason Mount scored 11 goals for Chelsea in the 2021/22 campaign for Chelsea and for this season he has been projected to score up to 18 goals.

