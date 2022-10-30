Is Bukayo Saka a doubt for 2022 World Cup?

Saka played a major role in the build-up goal that saw Gabriel Martinelli score in the 5th minute only for him to limp out in the 27th minute.

Arsenal went on to demolish Forest 5-0 in a match that saw Martinelli, Reiss Nelson, Thomas Partey, and Martin Odegaard score for the Gunners at the Emirates Stadium.

AFP

"You hope he's alright because he's played a lot of football recently and he's so key for Arsenal and England," said Clinton Morrison to Sky Sports.

"Hopefully not the World Cup in doubt. It was a bad kick, he was limping but I don’t see it further than that. It was both foot and ankle, he got kicked a few times." Said Mikel Arteta.

Gareth Southgate will name his squad for the 2022 World Cup on November 14, 2022, but then he will have to wait for the medical report to get to know if he will include him in his squad.

England's first game in Qatar will be against Iran on November 21, 2022, which means that Saka will be racing against time since the tournament is only a few days away.

AFP