Is Bukayo Saka a doubt for 2022 World Cup?

Fabian Simiyu
Sports  >  Football

Bukayo Saka has been on target for Arsenal in various matches and there are doubts if he will make it to Qatar after Arsenal's triumph over Nottingham Forest in the English Premier League.

Bukayo Saka of Arsenal reacts after being fouled and eventually is forced off injured on October 30, 2022.
Bukayo Saka of Arsenal reacts after being fouled and eventually is forced off injured on October 30, 2022.

Bukayo Saka has handed Gareth Southgate an injury scare after being substituted due to an injury that he picked up during the Nottingham Forest game.

Saka played a major role in the build-up goal that saw Gabriel Martinelli score in the 5th minute only for him to limp out in the 27th minute.

Arsenal went on to demolish Forest 5-0 in a match that saw Martinelli, Reiss Nelson, Thomas Partey, and Martin Odegaard score for the Gunners at the Emirates Stadium.

Bukayo Saka of Arsenal in action against Nottingham Forest on October 30, 2022.
Bukayo Saka of Arsenal in action against Nottingham Forest on October 30, 2022. AFP

"You hope he's alright because he's played a lot of football recently and he's so key for Arsenal and England," said Clinton Morrison to Sky Sports.

"Hopefully not the World Cup in doubt. It was a bad kick, he was limping but I don’t see it further than that. It was both foot and ankle, he got kicked a few times." Said Mikel Arteta.

Gareth Southgate will name his squad for the 2022 World Cup on November 14, 2022, but then he will have to wait for the medical report to get to know if he will include him in his squad.

England's first game in Qatar will be against Iran on November 21, 2022, which means that Saka will be racing against time since the tournament is only a few days away.

Bukayo Saka on October 30, 2022.
Bukayo Saka on October 30, 2022. AFP

Arsenal will also face Chelsea on November 6, 2022, in the English Premier League as the top-four race continues to heat up. Arsenal will be looking forward maintain their lead as Chelsea look forward to sneaking into the top four.

