Cashout on Bundesliga games this weekend with these betting tips

Odds for the Bundesliga

Werder Bremen v Leipzig: Over 2.5 goals @ 1.58 odds

Schalke v Bayern Munich: Bayern Munich to win first half @ 1.56 odds

Freiburg v Union Berlin: Under 2.5 goals @ 1.69

Total odds: odds 4.17

*These games can be staked as singles or in an accumulator (the odds were correct as at time of posting)

Werder Bremen v Leipzig

Saturday, November 12, 15:30 (GMT+1)

Betting tip: Over 2.5 goals

Odds: 1.58

Leipzig have been in great form in recent weeks winning four of their last five Bundesliga games. Marco Rose’s men have scored more than two goals in four of their last five matches. They have been on a goal rampage recently and we expect it to continue this weekend against Werder Bremen.

Pulse Live Kenya

Schalke v Bayern Munich

Saturday, November 12, 18:30 (GMT+1)

Betting tip: Bayern Munich to win first half

Odds: 1.56

The league leaders are on a winning streak, having won 5 of their last 5 Bundesliga games and will be hoping to extend against a struggling Schalke who picked up their second win of the season at the weekend. Bayern Munich has won the 1st half of each of their last 5 Bundesliga games this season.

Freiburg v Union Berlin

Sunday, November 13, 17:30 (GMT+1)

Betting tip: Under 2.5 goals

Odds: 1.69