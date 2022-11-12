Our ticket includes Bayern Munich, Werder Bremen, and Freiburg respectively.
Cashout on Bundesliga games this weekend with these betting tips
The Bundesliga returns this weekend as we prepare for the last round of matches before the World Cup. We have cooked up a 4-odd accumulator from the Bundesliga games, and hoping for a green weekend.
Odds for the Bundesliga
Werder Bremen v Leipzig: Over 2.5 goals @ 1.58 odds
Schalke v Bayern Munich: Bayern Munich to win first half @ 1.56 odds
Freiburg v Union Berlin: Under 2.5 goals @ 1.69
Total odds: odds 4.17
*These games can be staked as singles or in an accumulator (the odds were correct as at time of posting)
Werder Bremen v Leipzig
Saturday, November 12, 15:30 (GMT+1)
Betting tip: Over 2.5 goals
Odds: 1.58
Leipzig have been in great form in recent weeks winning four of their last five Bundesliga games. Marco Rose’s men have scored more than two goals in four of their last five matches. They have been on a goal rampage recently and we expect it to continue this weekend against Werder Bremen.
Schalke v Bayern Munich
Saturday, November 12, 18:30 (GMT+1)
Betting tip: Bayern Munich to win first half
Odds: 1.56
The league leaders are on a winning streak, having won 5 of their last 5 Bundesliga games and will be hoping to extend against a struggling Schalke who picked up their second win of the season at the weekend. Bayern Munich has won the 1st half of each of their last 5 Bundesliga games this season.
Freiburg v Union Berlin
Sunday, November 13, 17:30 (GMT+1)
Betting tip: Under 2.5 goals
Odds: 1.69
A clash between the second and third position on the league table will be a fierce encounter. Freiburg have been outstanding at home this season, losing only one of their home games. However they face a very strong opponent who has kept 4 clean sheets away from home. Both teams have only scored more than two goals on two occasions during their previous meetings. We believe this game will be a very low scoring game and both teams will want to keep it simple.
