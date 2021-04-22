Bundesliga clubs to go into 'quarantine camps' for last two match days

Clubs in the first and second Bundesliga will go into camp from May 12 until the final weekend of the season on May 23.

With Germany currently in the third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, the DFL has tightened hygiene restrictions.

The league has ordered clubs to fully isolate their squads for the last 10 days of the season to make sure it can be finished on time ahead of Euro 2020, which runs from June 11-July 11.

"The 'quarantine training camps' serve to additionally secure... match operations - especially taking into account the deadline pressure due to the UEFA EURO following the season," said the DFL in a statement.

The DFL has reacted after Bundesliga strugglers Hertha Berlin were ordered into a two-week quarantine last Thursday after several squad members tested positive for the coronavirus.

There have also been several cases of clubs being quarantined in the second and third divisions.

Before starting the isolation camps, players and coaches are to go into a "quasi-quarantine" from May 3 when squad members and staff will only be able to move between their homes and club grounds, "to reduce contact and minimise the risk of infection".