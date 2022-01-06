RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

Burnley boss Dyche sidelined by coronavirus

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Burnley manager Sean Dyche

Burnley manager Sean Dyche Creator: Oli SCARFF
Burnley manager Sean Dyche Creator: Oli SCARFF

Burnley boss Sean Dyche will miss his side's FA Cup tie against Huddersfield this weekend after testing positive for coronavirus, the Premier League club announced on Thursday.

Recommended articles

The Clarets, who play the Championship team in the third round at Turf Moor on Saturday, said Dyche was in isolation.

"Burnley Football Club can confirm manager Sean Dyche will miss this weekend's FA Cup third-round tie at home to Huddersfield after testing positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday," the club said in a statement.

"Sean will now follow the mandatory self-isolation protocols."

Burnley have won only one Premier League game this season and are third from bottom of the table.

The Omicron variant of Covid-19 has played havoc with the English football calendar, forcing the postponement of many matches over the past month.

Burnley, who also lost a match due to a snow-bound pitch, have played just 17 games -- four fewer than Manchester City and Chelsea.

The Premier League announced on Monday that 14,250 tests were carried out on players and staff between 27 December and 2 January, with 94 positive cases.

It was the first week-by-week decrease in positive tests since early November, with a record 103 positives recorded the previous week.

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Arsenal star Aubameyang tests positive for Covid-19

Arsenal star Aubameyang tests positive for Covid-19

Burnley boss Dyche sidelined by coronavirus

Burnley boss Dyche sidelined by coronavirus

Serbian president denounces 'political witch hunt' of Djokovic

Serbian president denounces 'political witch hunt' of Djokovic

Africa Cup of Nations poses massive challenges for host Cameroon

Africa Cup of Nations poses massive challenges for host Cameroon

Cordeiro seeks return to US Soccer top job, Rapinoe unimpressed

Cordeiro seeks return to US Soccer top job, Rapinoe unimpressed

Chelsea take control as Spurs splutter in League Cup semi

Chelsea take control as Spurs splutter in League Cup semi

MLS sells Real Salt Lake to Palace part-owner Blitzer

MLS sells Real Salt Lake to Palace part-owner Blitzer

Chelsea's Lukaku returns from exile for Spurs clash

Chelsea's Lukaku returns from exile for Spurs clash

Messi tests negative for Covid, back in Paris

Messi tests negative for Covid, back in Paris

Trending

Remove your tattoos, Beijing tells Chinese football players

Body ink is traditionally frowned upon in China but it is increasingly popular among young adults Creator: MARCO BERTORELLO

Watford reject Senegal claims of 'blocking' Sarr from playing AFCON

Ismaila Sarr (CL) has been out injured since November Creator: Ian KINGTON

Chelsea's Tuchel frustrated by 'noise' after Lukaku voices dissatisfaction

Chelsea forward Romelu Lukaku celebrates after scoring against Aston Villa Creator: Oli SCARFF

House, BMW unsold in Maradona auction

Maradona with Fidel Castro in 2005. A photograph of the pair was sold for $1,600 to a buyer in Dubai Creator: ISMAEL FRANCISCO GONZALEZ