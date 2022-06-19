CAF Awards to return for the first time in three years, Morocco to host event

Jidechi Chidiezie
CAF confirms the return of the CAF Awards 2022. 21 July 2022 confirmed as the date for the awards

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has announced that they are resurrecting the CAF Awards this year, with a ceremony slated to hold in Morocco.

The announcement made by Africa's football governing body on Sunday meant that after a three-year pause, the continent's best talents can be rewarded following a season of hard work.

CAF, however, did not state the reason for the long pause.

Liverpool and Senegal forward Sadio Mane and Nigeria’s Asisat Oshoala won the last Africa Men's and Women's Player of the Year in 2019.

“This year’s edition of the prestigious award ceremony for African football — the 2022 CAF Awards — will return on Thursday, 21 July 2022 in Morocco,” read an official statement on CAF’s official website on Sunday.

The statement further added that “The CAF Awards will be held ahead of the final of Africa’s flagship women’s competitions — the TotalEnergies 2022 Women’s African Cup of Nations in Morocco that is scheduled to take place from 2 to 23 July.”

Liverpool's Sadio Mane was the winner of the Men's CAF Awards Footballer pf the Year in 2019 CAF

Player of the Year (Men and Women), Interclub Player of the Year, Young Player of the Year, National Team of the Year, Coach of the Year, Club of the Year, and Goalkeeper of the Year will be among the award categories, as they have been in past editions.

This year's edition will be based on the season rather than the calendar year, as in prior years.

“The period under review is from September 2021 until June 2022,” the CAF explained in its official statement.

As the two-year anniversary of the launch of the CAF Women's Football Strategy will be commemorated at this year's ceremony, a new category will also be introduced to the awards.

Asisat Oshoala is a four-time winner of CAF Awards Pulse Nigeria

“A new category — Women’s Interclub Player of the Year has been introduced following the successful roll-out of the TotalEnergies CAF Women’s Champions League in November 2021,” the statement added.

Winners of the awards will be decided by votes from national team captains and coaches, as well as, selected journalists.

A CAF Technical Study Group, and CAF Legends will also be among the deciding panel.

Jidechi Chidiezie Jidechi Chidiezie Jidechi Chidiezie is a reporter at Pulse. Aside from covering world football, Jidechi is an experienced broadcast and digital media expert who loves to spend his time telling Nigeria-centric stories, most times, in text.

