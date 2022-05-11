CAF confirms Godswill Akpabio International Stadium for cup final

The Confederation Cup final is arguably the biggest football match to grace the stadium as it has never played host to any International Cup fixtures.

Pulse Nigeria

The Finalists

The finalists of the Confederations Cup are yet to be determined, as the competition is still in the semi-final stage . In the first round of semi-finals matches , Congolese champions TP Mazembe left it late to secure a narrow 1-0 win over RS Berkane of Morocco.

The other semi-final holds a chance for a homecoming for Super Eagles defender Olisa Ndah. The Orlando Pirates defender would hope to qualify for the final, so he has a chance to lift silverware at one of the best sports facilities in Nigeria.

Pulse Nigeria

The South African side comes into their second leg encounter against Al Ahli Tripoli with a solid 2-0 advantage, and they will look to secure their final ticket. The second leg of the semi-finals will take place on May 15 2022.