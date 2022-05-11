CAF confirms Godswill Akpabio International Stadium for cup final

Niyi Iyanda
The 2022 TotalEnergies Confederation Cup final will be hosted at the 30,000 capacity Godswill Akpabio International Stadium Uyo. The Confederation of African Football (CAF) confirmed this in a statement on its website on May 11.

The stadium is home to the Super Eagles, who have played a few friendlies and crucial qualifiers there but primarily it plays host to Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) side Akwa United.

The Confederation Cup final is arguably the biggest football match to grace the stadium as it has never played host to any International Cup fixtures.

The finalists of the Confederations Cup are yet to be determined, as the competition is still in the semi-final stage . In the first round of semi-finals matches , Congolese champions TP Mazembe left it late to secure a narrow 1-0 win over RS Berkane of Morocco.

The other semi-final holds a chance for a homecoming for Super Eagles defender Olisa Ndah. The Orlando Pirates defender would hope to qualify for the final, so he has a chance to lift silverware at one of the best sports facilities in Nigeria.

The South African side comes into their second leg encounter against Al Ahli Tripoli with a solid 2-0 advantage, and they will look to secure their final ticket. The second leg of the semi-finals will take place on May 15 2022.

Although CAF has confirmed the location of the final, the body is yet to announce the official kickoff time.

