Wilson 'aims' at World Cup call after Newcastle win

Callum Wilson was on target when Newcastle beat Tottenham Hotspur on October 23, 2022.

Goal Celebrations for Callum Wilson of Newcastle United during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United at The Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on October 23, 2022.
Goal Celebrations for Callum Wilson of Newcastle United during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United at The Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on October 23, 2022.

Callum Wilson is on fire this season and he is hoping that Gareth Southgate will include him in the England squad that will travel to Qatar on November 2022 for the World Cup tournament.

Wilson was on target for Newcastle as The Magpies triumphed 2-1 over Tottenham Hotspur in London on October 23, 2022, at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Wilson scored in the 31st minute before Miguel Almiron doubled in the 40th minute before halftime. Harry Kane scored the lone goal for the Spurs in the 54th minute.

Callum Wilson of Newcastle United controls the ball during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United at The Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on October 23, 2022. AFP
Callum Wilson of Newcastle United controls the ball during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United at The Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on October 23, 2022. AFP

READ: What you need to know about the 2022 FIFA World Cup fixtures

"That's my dream, to play at a World Cup. I am just focusing on my performances. Little by little, I'm trying to add goals but also the all-round performance goals just trying to improve and hopefully it catches the eye of the England manager.

"Years ago I was in Qatar doing rehab for an ACL injury and they were building stadiums and I did say I'd come back and yeah, I have got one eye on it." He said.

Wilson has already scored 4 goals for Newcastle this season in the Premier League with an assist also in 8 matches that he has featured.

Callum Wilson (9) of Newcastle United applauds fans during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on October 23, 2022. AFP
Callum Wilson (9) of Newcastle United applauds fans during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on October 23, 2022. AFP

Gareth Southgate who is the England manager will name his squad this week with speculations that there will be an overhaul especially after being relegated from the UEFA Nations League.

If called upon by Southgate, it will be Wilson's first international duty on a senior level in a major competition for his country.

