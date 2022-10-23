Wilson 'aims' at World Cup call after Newcastle win

Wilson was on target for Newcastle as The Magpies triumphed 2-1 over Tottenham Hotspur in London on October 23, 2022, at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Wilson scored in the 31st minute before Miguel Almiron doubled in the 40th minute before halftime. Harry Kane scored the lone goal for the Spurs in the 54th minute.

AFP

"That's my dream, to play at a World Cup. I am just focusing on my performances. Little by little, I'm trying to add goals but also the all-round performance goals just trying to improve and hopefully it catches the eye of the England manager.

"Years ago I was in Qatar doing rehab for an ACL injury and they were building stadiums and I did say I'd come back and yeah, I have got one eye on it." He said.

Wilson has already scored 4 goals for Newcastle this season in the Premier League with an assist also in 8 matches that he has featured.

AFP

Gareth Southgate who is the England manager will name his squad this week with speculations that there will be an overhaul especially after being relegated from the UEFA Nations League.