RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

Cameroon crush stadium given green light to host Cup of Nations final

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

The Olembe Stadium in Yaounde will host the Africa Cup of Nations final despite a crush which killed eight people and injured 38 there on January 24

The Olembe Stadium in Yaounde will host the Africa Cup of Nations final despite a crush which killed eight people and injured 38 there on January 24 Creator: KENZO TRIBOUILLARD
The Olembe Stadium in Yaounde will host the Africa Cup of Nations final despite a crush which killed eight people and injured 38 there on January 24 Creator: KENZO TRIBOUILLARD

The final of the Africa Cup of Nations will go ahead at the Olembe Stadium in Yaounde after the Confederation of African Football (CAF) on Sunday lifted its suspension of the venue where eight people died in a crush on January 24.

Recommended articles

CAF's announcement means that the second semi-final scheduled for February 3 will go ahead at the ground along with the February 6 final.

"Having noted the recommendations and undertakings from government in regard to additional security provisions...the CAF Organising Committee unanimously agreed to lift the suspension imposed on the Olembe Stadium," African football's governing body said in a statement.

"The Local Organising Committee and the government of Cameroon having significantly increased security and resources at the Olembe Stadium, (CAF) are confident that the safety and security of spectators and visitors will be assured."

The disaster happened prior to last Monday's last-16 tie between hosts Cameroon and the Comoros, when supporters were caught in a crush at the south entrance gate of the stadium.

The eight dead included a child, while 38 people were also injured.

The semi-final to be played at Olembe will see Cameroon play Egypt.

The other semi-final will be played at the Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium, also in Yaounde, on February 2.

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Police make arrest after Man Utd's Greenwood accused of assault

Police make arrest after Man Utd's Greenwood accused of assault

Salah inspires Egypt to place in Cup of Nations semi-finals

Salah inspires Egypt to place in Cup of Nations semi-finals

Cameroon crush stadium given green light to host Cup of Nations final

Cameroon crush stadium given green light to host Cup of Nations final

Newcastle sign Brazil midfielder Guimaraes from Lyon

Newcastle sign Brazil midfielder Guimaraes from Lyon

Man Utd sideline Greenwood after assault accusation

Man Utd sideline Greenwood after assault accusation

Liverpool sign Colombian star Diaz from Porto

Liverpool sign Colombian star Diaz from Porto

Fourth-tier Versailles reach French Cup quarter-finals

Fourth-tier Versailles reach French Cup quarter-finals

Hosts Cameroon and Burkina Faso through to AFCON semi-finals

Hosts Cameroon and Burkina Faso through to AFCON semi-finals

Adama Traore rejoins Barca on loan from Wolves

Adama Traore rejoins Barca on loan from Wolves

Trending

Messi returns, Ramos scores and PSG cruise

Sergio Ramos slams in his first Paris Saint-Germain goal Creator: FRANCK FIFE

Favourite son Eto'o is pride of Cup of Nations host city Douala

A statue of Samuel Eto'o in the green, yellow and red of Cameroon stands in the New Bell neighbourhood of Douala where he grew up Creator: CHARLY TRIBALLEAU

African football boss blames closed gate for Cup of Nations tragedy

Confederation of African Football (CAF) President Patrice Motesepe speaking at a press conference in Yaounde Creator: Kenzo TRIBOUILLARD

Salah and Haller go head to head as African heavyweights clash

Mohamed Salah in training with the Egypt team in Douala on Tuesday Creator: Charly TRIBALLEAU