Cameroon to face a 'weakened' Brazil in crucial tie, can the Lions take advantage?

The Samba Boys, who have already qualified for the round of 16, take on the Lions in the final game of the group stages.

Brazil sealed their place with two wins in two matches to pick up one of the tickets while Cameroon has a lot to play for in this game after just one point from six.

With Brazil safely through to the knockout stages, coach Tite has hinted that he will make some changes in his team for the final game of the group stage.

Tite wants to keep his star players fresh and free from more injuries after losing talisman Neymar and defender Danilo in the last game.

Tite to give fringe players a chance

Speaking during his pre-match conference, the Brazil boss stated that he will love to see some of the players in the reserve show what they can do.

“I honestly do not know because we are focusing on single games – we will learn when we go through them," Tite stated.

"I can only decide on which players to use if I see them in action on the field of play. It's an opportunity to see them in action, yes, it's a risk but also their chance to shine,” he added.

On Neymar and Danilo

Coach Tite gave an update on the injured duo who were forced out with injuries in the hard-fought game against Switzerland.

According to the Brazilian boss, there will be checks with the physicians to see if Neymar and Danilo will be ready to return to the pitch, alongside Alex Sandro.

"The three injured are all evolving, Neymar and Danilo were already in the pool, and we are focusing on Cameroon now but will talk again with the physicians to see if they can return to the field,” the coach added.

Can Cameroon take advantage?

Two countries have already qualified for the round of 16 at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The Teranga Lions of Senegal were the first to seal their place in the knockout stages before the Atlas Lions of Morocco joined them on Thursday.

Cameroon's Indomitable Lions could become the next Lions to make the continent proud when they take to the pitch on Friday night.

But standing as a bulwark for the Indomitable Lions is the Samba Boys of Brazil. Cameroon has to find a way to get past what is expected to be a second-string Brazilian team after their manager Tite promised to make changes.