Qatar 2022

Cameroon to face a 'weakened' Brazil in crucial tie, can the Lions take advantage?

Izuchukwu Akawor
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

The Indomitable Lions could become the latest Lions to reach the round of 16 but have to first beat the Samba Boys when they clash tonight.

Vincent Aboubakar inspired the Lions in the previous match.
Vincent Aboubakar inspired the Lions in the previous match.

Brazil manager Tite is set to rest some key players ahead of the game against the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon in Group G.

The Samba Boys, who have already qualified for the round of 16, take on the Lions in the final game of the group stages.

Brazil sealed their place with two wins in two matches to pick up one of the tickets while Cameroon has a lot to play for in this game after just one point from six.

With Brazil safely through to the knockout stages, coach Tite has hinted that he will make some changes in his team for the final game of the group stage.

Brazil World Cup squad
Brazil World Cup squad AFP

Tite wants to keep his star players fresh and free from more injuries after losing talisman Neymar and defender Danilo in the last game.

Speaking during his pre-match conference, the Brazil boss stated that he will love to see some of the players in the reserve show what they can do.

“I honestly do not know because we are focusing on single games – we will learn when we go through them," Tite stated.

"I can only decide on which players to use if I see them in action on the field of play. It's an opportunity to see them in action, yes, it's a risk but also their chance to shine,” he added.

Antony could start his first game in Qatar 2022 later tonight against Cameroon.
Antony could start his first game in Qatar 2022 later tonight against Cameroon. Pulse Nigeria

Coach Tite gave an update on the injured duo who were forced out with injuries in the hard-fought game against Switzerland.

Neymar limped off with a swollen ankle.
Neymar limped off with a swollen ankle. AFP

According to the Brazilian boss, there will be checks with the physicians to see if Neymar and Danilo will be ready to return to the pitch, alongside Alex Sandro.

"The three injured are all evolving, Neymar and Danilo were already in the pool, and we are focusing on Cameroon now but will talk again with the physicians to see if they can return to the field,” the coach added.

Two countries have already qualified for the round of 16 at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Senegal was the first African team to reach the round of 16 in Qatar.
Senegal was the first African team to reach the round of 16 in Qatar. AFP

The Teranga Lions of Senegal were the first to seal their place in the knockout stages before the Atlas Lions of Morocco joined them on Thursday.

Cameroon's Indomitable Lions could become the next Lions to make the continent proud when they take to the pitch on Friday night.

Cameroon came back from 3-1 down against Serbia to draw 3-3
Cameroon came back from 3-1 down against Serbia to draw 3-3 AFP

But standing as a bulwark for the Indomitable Lions is the Samba Boys of Brazil. Cameroon has to find a way to get past what is expected to be a second-string Brazilian team after their manager Tite promised to make changes.

Cameroon sits third in Group G, two points behind second-placed Switzerland, who have it all to do against fellow European team Serbia in the other group game.

Izuchukwu Akawor

