Samuel Eto'o's potential World Cup winners look to bounce back against Serbia

Cameroon continue their quest to emulate the likes of Spain, Italy, and Brazil in winning the World Cup when they play Serbia in their second group game.

They have really committed to doing it like Spain in 2010, and have done the easy part by losing their opening game, now they have to do the hard part by winning the rest of their games, starting with Monday's game against Serbia.

Cameroon vs Serbia head-to-head

Serbia and Cameroon have met only once before in a friendly ahead of the 2020 World Cup in South Africa. On that occasion, Serbia recorded a narrow win in a 4-3 thriller and judging by current form, they are likely to win the first 'serious' encounter between them as well.

Serbia's loss to Brazil was their first in seven matches, while Cameroon have not won a match in their last five attempts. Despite playing against countries like Panama, Jamaica, and Uzbekistan in this run, Cameroon have failed to pick up a win in five games, have conceded in all of their last five games, and conceded first in four of them.

Players to watch

Cameroon

Bryan Mbeumo

The Brentford forward was a bright spark in an otherwise dull opening game for Cameroon against Switzerland. On another day, he could have had an assist or two, but the ball just refused to go in the net for Cameroon.

AFP

He will try again against Serbia, hoping to have better luck this time. Watch out for his electrifying runs and audacity on the ball which could be key to unsettling a normally tight Serbian defence.

Serbia

Alexander Mitrovic

It is hard to look past Alexander Mitrovic when searching for Serbia's key man, not just because of his 6'2" frame but also because of his mammoth achievements with the national team.

AFP

He is already Serbia's top goalscorer of all time with 50 goals, including eight during qualification for the World Cup. The Fulham frontman is yet to kick-off his 2022 World Cup campaign but will be hoping he can do just that against Cameroon. kick off

Cameroon vs Serbia possible lineups

Cameroon are unlikely to change their squad from the first game, so expect a similar XI as in the first game.

Serbia, still without the injured Filip Kostic, could switch to a front two against Cameroon, having left most of their offensive effort to only Alexander Mitrovic in their opener vs Brazil.

Possible Cameroon XI: André Onana; Collins Fai Collins Fai, Jean-Charles Castelletto, Nicolas N'Koulou, Nouhou Tolo; Frank Anguissa, Samuel Oum Gouet, Martin Hongla; Bryan Mbeumo, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, Karl Toko Ekambi.

Possible Serbia XI: Vanja Milinković-Savić; Strahinja Pavlović, Miloš Veljković, Nikola Milenković; Filip Mladenović, Sergej Milinković-Savić, Saša Lukić, Andrija Živković; Dušan Tadić; Dušan Vlahović, Aleksandar Mitrović.

Cameroon vs Serbia prediction