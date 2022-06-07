WORLD CUP

Canadian players call off strike, return to training after dispute over prize money

Izuchukwu Akawor
Players went on a one week strike but are back after accusing the Canada Soccer Association of ‘disrespect’.

The Canada men’s national team has resumed training after a week’s strike to protest the issue of World Cup prize money.

In a letter made available on Monday, the players revealed a meeting with the Canada Soccer Association but both parties are yet to reach an agreement.

“We (the Canadian men’s national team) have decided to resume training in preparation for the road to Qatar,” the players said via New York reporter Rick Westhead

“To be clear, we have not reached an agreement with the Canadian Soccer Association,” the statement added.

Canada qualify for first World Cup since 1986
The players also confirmed that both parties will continue the negotiation process but the Association has yet to answer any questions.

The Canadian national team had planned an international friendly against Panama but it was called off due to the strike.

Canada, who will feature in the World Cup for the first time since 1986, will be joining the World Cup party in Qatar later this year for only the second time in its history.

Canadian fans celebrate after the team's 2-0 win over the United States on Sunday which has left them on the brink of World Cup qualification
Canada will return to the pitch on Thursday when they take on Curacao in an international friendly.

