Carragher calls Gary Neville a clown, mocks him for Ronaldo’s decision to leave Manchester United

Tunde Young
Cristiano Ronaldo’s decision to leave Manchester United has caused some animosity between Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville on Twitter.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s decision to leave Manchester United this summer has been met by different reactions on the internet.

Ex-Liverpool player and current TV pundit, Jamie Carragher reacted to Ronaldo’s transfer request through mockery which provoked a reaction from Manchester United legend Gary Neville.

Carragher put out a tweet claiming to have seen this situation coming and stating that Ronaldo made the team ‘worse’.

Reacting to Sky Sport’s confirmation of Ronaldo’s transfer request, Jamie Carragher tweeted “Ronaldo did exactly what I thought he would do, score goals but make the team worse.”

The Liverpool legend continued by mocking Manchester United fans, “The transfer request also kills the idea he turned down Man City because of his love for Man United.”

Jaimie Carragher is a Sky Sports pundit
Jaimie Carragher is a Sky Sports pundit pulse senegal

The tweet did not go down well with Gary Neville who responded with his counter opinions and reciprocated Carragher’s mockery.

Neville quoted Carragher’s tweet with the response, “I get it, you’re full of yourselves but he can turn down City for United because he likes them more and still want to leave this summer. He left before but still loved the club.”

The ex-Manchester United player also tried to reciprocate his colleague’s mockery with a snide line “Enjoy Saturday night and your short period of success,” but it wasn’t effective as Liverpool are so much better than Manchester United right now.

Football commentator and former Manchester United defender Gary Neville
Football commentator and former Manchester United defender Gary Neville AFP

Carragher’s response to his Sky Sports colleague was even more brutal, calling him a clown and mocking Neville and Manchester United even more.

Tunde Young

