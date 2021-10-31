RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

Carrasco helps fire Atletico past Real Betis

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Yannick Carrasco celebrates giving Atletico Madrid the lead against Real Betis

Yannick Carrasco celebrates giving Atletico Madrid the lead against Real Betis Creator: OSCAR DEL POZO
Yannick Carrasco celebrates giving Atletico Madrid the lead against Real Betis Creator: OSCAR DEL POZO

Yannick Carrasco's blistering strike set Atletico Madrid on the way to a 3-0 victory over Real Betis in La Liga on Sunday, keeping the reigning champions within two points of the leaders.

Recommended articles

Belgium's Carrasco hammered in the opening goal at the Wanda Metropolitano on 26 minutes before Betis defender German Pezzella bizarrely headed a corner into his own net in the second half.

Joao Felix came off the bench to wrap up just a second win in five outings for Atletico, who moved above Betis and stayed in touch with Real Madrid, Sevilla and Real Sociedad, all level on 24 points.

Real Sociedad, who have lost only one of their opening 11 games, host Basque rivals Athletic Bilbao later on Sunday.

Atletico goalkeeper Jan Oblak palmed away a powerful early attempt from William Carvalho, but the hosts quickly asserted their dominance as Jose Gimenez and Antoine Griezmann forced stops from Claudio Bravo.

Carrasco made the breakthrough, collecting a pass from Angel Correa and twisting past Martin Montoya before rifling the ball into the roof of the net.

Mario Hermoso saw his header ruled out for offside after half-time in torrential rain, with Stefan Savic nodding straight at Bravo who then saved well from Luis Suarez.

But from the resulting corner Pezzella gifted Atletico a second goal when he badly miscued his attempted clearance.

Betis had won their last three league matches and a victory would move them level at the top, but instead Atletico began a key few days that includes a trip to Liverpool on Wednesday with an assured display.

Felix raced onto a through ball in the final 10 minutes to seal the points and the goal was upheld upon review after initially being disallowed for offside.

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

West Ham crush 10-man Villa to strengthen top-four position

West Ham crush 10-man Villa to strengthen top-four position

Carrasco helps fire Atletico past Real Betis

Carrasco helps fire Atletico past Real Betis

Carrasco helps fire Atletico past Real Betis

Correa at the double as Inter down Udinese

Correa at the double as Inter down Udinese

Injured Pique to miss Barcelona's visit to Kiev

Injured Pique to miss Barcelona's visit to Kiev

Solskjaer's tactical tweaks pay off as Man Utd return to winning ways

Solskjaer's tactical tweaks pay off as Man Utd return to winning ways

Barca held by Alaves in first game after Koeman dismissal

Barca held by Alaves in first game after Koeman dismissal

Sergio Aguero taken to hospital after breathing problems

Sergio Aguero taken to hospital after breathing problems

Khazri's 68-metre goal earns point for Saint-Etienne

Khazri's 68-metre goal earns point for Saint-Etienne

Trending

Cristiano Ronaldo announces partner expecting twins

Cristiano Ronaldo announces his partner is expecting twins Creator: Oli SCARFF

Five candidates to replace Solskjaer as manager of Man Utd

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is clinging to his job after a 5-0 thrashing at home to Liverpool Creator: Oli SCARFF

Real Madrid back on top after Osasuna stalemate, Falcao rolls back the years against Barca

Senior service: Rayo Vallecano's Colombian forward Radamel Falcao on Wednesday Creator: OSCAR DEL POZO

Bayern Munich suffer historic 5-0 cup thrashing at Moenchengladbach

France defender Lucas Hernandez (C) and his Bayern Munich team-mates look shell-shocked after losing at Moenchengladbach on Wednesday Creator: Ina Fassbender