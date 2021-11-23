RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

Carrick hails 'cold, calculated' Ronaldo after United beat Villarreal

Michael Carrick (L) saw Cristiano Ronaldo fire Manchester United into the last 16 in his first match as caretaker manager

Manchester United's caretaker manager Michael Carrick said he was not surprised Cristiano Ronaldo delivered again in their 2-0 win over Villarreal in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Carrick also said he spoke to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer before accepting his temporary role in charge, after Solskjaer was sacked on Sunday.

Ronaldo's chipped finish gave his team the lead in the 78th minute at the Ceramica before Jadon Sancho added a second late on to secure United's place in the last 16.

"It's what he does," said Carrick about Ronaldo. "In the big games, the big moments, when you need a goal or that something, he's there to deliver.

"He has that cold, calculated mentality to stay calm. He doesn't snatch at chances. I'm delighted to have him and not surprised at all he managed to come up with a goal for us."

Carrick is expected to remain in position for Sunday's game at Premier League leaders Chelsea.

"It's not an important result for me personally. It's an important one for the players and the club," said Carrick.

"It's been an emotional few days. The first person I spoke to after Ed (Woodward) offered me the job was Ole, to see what he thought about it. That was the right thing to do.

"I have a responsibility to be here managing the team and I take great pride in doing that."

Manchester United have said they plan to install an interim manager for the remainder of this season before making a permanent appointment in the summer.

