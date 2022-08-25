Man United star Casemiro ready to 'suffer' to help club win games, titles

Casemiro had his first official interview as a Manchester United player and spoke about his attitude to work and mentality.

The 30-year-old seems to agree with his new manager Erik Ten Hag that players must be ready to suffer to get to the best level they can.

Ten Hag stated this after United defeated fierce rivals Liverpool 2-1 in the Premier League at Old Trafford on Monday.

"It has to be a way of life and I hope they understand. It's only working - high performance, high level - if you have that spirit and have that focus," the Dutchman said moments after the game.

"If you accept that you have to hurt yourself, you have to suffer, to finally get the best level out of you."

Casemiro agrees with Ten Hag

Speaking during his official interview, the 30-year-old Brazilian midfielder agreed with his new manager's belief that players must put in the needed work.

He said that it's important for players to train as they want to play, a line Ten Hag has used earlier in the season.

“For me, you train like you play and I feel that’s key to winning games and titles," Casemiro said.

"You have to train as hard as possible to play at your best, be strong and fully committed.”

