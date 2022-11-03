Casemiro full of praise for Erik ten Hag ahead of the UEL match

"After being in football for quite a while even though I'm only 30, his obsession for winning is what surprised me the most.

AFP

"I think he's got many strengths, we all know it's a process and we're growing together. We want to win and [Ten Hag] is obsessed with teaching us and making us better to the millimetre. That obsession with winning is something I've only seen with very few managers." Said Casemiro.

Casemiro has had outstanding performances in a United jersey hence showing the Red Devils fans why Ten Hag brought him in from Madrid.

AFP

Ten Hag on the other hand has praised Casemiro for his brilliance on the pitch and for being a key pillar in most of United's matches hence cementing his starting spot recently.

"In the first conversation Casemiro told me he needs a new challenge because at Real Madrid he won everything.

"He was a big part at Real Madrid and they didn't want him to go but he had the feeling 'I have to go to another club, another league to prove myself', and that shows his hunger.

AFP

"From the first day Casemiro has come with that attitude in every training, every match and I really like it. He will be more and more important to our team." Said Ten Hag.