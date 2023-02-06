Why Casemiro plays with the wrong name on his jersey

No one knew about it until he came out recently to explain why his name is not Casemiro as people usually call him.

Casemiro's full name is Carlos Henrique Casimiro and he says that the name 'Casemiro' stuck when he played a certain match for Sao Paulo and people got his name wrong while referring to him.

AFP

The midfielder is a superstitious person who opted to substitute the 'I' with an 'E' in his name to bring luck to his career.

"So the thing is, my name is Carlos Henrique Casimiro, with an 'I' there. I remember that I played a game for Sao Paulo and they got my name wrong. They wrote it with an 'E'.

"I played really well in that game and as I'm a superstitious person, I said to them 'just leave it like that, as things are going well'. So the name stuck, but my name is Carlos Henrique Casimiro," said Casemiro to Football Focus.

The midfielder added that it was a one-time mistake but it was okay with him.

AFP

"It was a mistake made in one game, the name stuck and I said: 'No need to change it, leave it as it is," concluded Casemiro.

When you have a look at Casemiro's career, he is among the most decorated midfielders with a total of 22 trophies including five UEFA Champions League trophies with Real Madrid.