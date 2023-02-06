ADVERTISEMENT
Why Casemiro plays with the wrong name on his jersey

Fabian Simiyu
Casemiro plays for Manchester United as a holding midfielder

Casemiro of Manchester United
Manchester United midfielder Casemiro has played more than 510 matches in his entire career with the wrong name on the back of his jersey.

No one knew about it until he came out recently to explain why his name is not Casemiro as people usually call him.

Casemiro's full name is Carlos Henrique Casimiro and he says that the name 'Casemiro' stuck when he played a certain match for Sao Paulo and people got his name wrong while referring to him.

Manchester United midfielder Casemiro (18) shoots at goal during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Bournemouth at Old Trafford on January 3, 2023.
The midfielder is a superstitious person who opted to substitute the 'I' with an 'E' in his name to bring luck to his career.

"So the thing is, my name is Carlos Henrique Casimiro, with an 'I' there. I remember that I played a game for Sao Paulo and they got my name wrong. They wrote it with an 'E'.

"I played really well in that game and as I'm a superstitious person, I said to them 'just leave it like that, as things are going well'. So the name stuck, but my name is Carlos Henrique Casimiro," said Casemiro to Football Focus.

The midfielder added that it was a one-time mistake but it was okay with him.

Manchester United's Casemiro reacts during the Premier League match at Old Trafford on October 30, 2022.
"It was a mistake made in one game, the name stuck and I said: 'No need to change it, leave it as it is," concluded Casemiro.

When you have a look at Casemiro's career, he is among the most decorated midfielders with a total of 22 trophies including five UEFA Champions League trophies with Real Madrid.

Casemiro currently plays for Manchester United and he is ready to help the club end the trophy drought after six years of waiting.

