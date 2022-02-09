RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

Celtic survive Aberdeen scare to stay on top

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Two good: Jota (right)scored twice for Celtic in a 3-2 win at Aberdeen

Two good: Jota (right)scored twice for Celtic in a 3-2 win at Aberdeen Creator: ANDY BUCHANAN
Two good: Jota (right)scored twice for Celtic in a 3-2 win at Aberdeen Creator: ANDY BUCHANAN

Celtic hit back after blowing a two-goal lead to beat Aberdeen 3-2 on Wednesday and maintain a slender one-point advantage over Rangers at the top of the Scottish Premiership.

Recommended articles

Jota and Matt O'Riley's deflected effort had Ange Postecoglou's men cruising towards an eighth consecutive victory.

But the visitors were stunned as Aberdeen came out a different side after the break and struck twice in five minutes through Christian Ramirez and Lewis Ferguson.

Barely 60 seconds after the Dons had levelled, Celtic retook the lead when a loose ball broke to Jota in the box and he fired home his fourth goal in three appearances against Aberdeen.

Celtic still needed to see out a nervy final 30 minutes, but got over the line to stay just in front of Rangers in the title race.

"This is not an easy place to come and win, so great character and a good reaction to get the third goal," said Postecoglou.

"As you saw in the second half there are still areas where we can improve and that's what we need to do.

"We could have maintained our composure better. I thought we were rushing."

Rangers had a much more comfortable evening as they struck early in each half to beat Hibernian 2-0 at Ibrox.

Captain James Tavernier's penalty opened the scoring after Paul McGinn's needless challenge brought down Ryan Kent on five minutes.

Tavernier then turned provider for Rangers' second six minutes into the second half as he fed Alfredo Morelos, who unleashed a thunderous strike high into the roof of the net.

Dundee moved off the bottom of the table with a shock 2-1 win at third-placed Hearts.

St Johnstone, who won both domestic cups last season, replace them in the sole automatic relegation place after losing 2-1 at St. Mirren.

Dundee United leapfrogged Motherwell into fourth with a 2-0 win at Tannadice.

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

MLS bans Portland's Polo after domestic violence claims

MLS bans Portland's Polo after domestic violence claims

Klopp hails 'strongest squad' in his Liverpool reign

Klopp hails 'strongest squad' in his Liverpool reign

Celtic survive Aberdeen scare to stay on top

Celtic survive Aberdeen scare to stay on top

Man City cruise past Brentford to stretch lead to 12 points

Man City cruise past Brentford to stretch lead to 12 points

Man City go 12 points clear, Spurs stunned by Southampton

Man City go 12 points clear, Spurs stunned by Southampton

Carvalho puts Betis in sight of Spanish Cup final

Carvalho puts Betis in sight of Spanish Cup final

Kluivert shines as Nice thump Marseille in French Cup

Kluivert shines as Nice thump Marseille in French Cup

Lukaku ends drought as Chelsea reach Club World Cup final

Lukaku ends drought as Chelsea reach Club World Cup final

Swiss star midfielder Shaqiri joins MLS Chicago Fire

Swiss star midfielder Shaqiri joins MLS Chicago Fire

Trending

Martial misfires and Rakitic misses penalty as Sevilla held by Osasuna

Sevilla react to drawing 0-0 with Osasuna in La Liga on Saturday. Creator: ANDER GILLENEA

Barca go fourth after beating Atletico, Real Madrid sneak past Granada

Jordi Alba (2ndL) and Dani Alves were both on the scoresheet for Barcelona Creator: LLUIS GENE

Senegal declares national holiday to celebrate Cup of Nations win

Senegal celebrate with the trophy after winning their first Africa Cup of Nations title Creator: CHARLY TRIBALLEAU

Lampard brushes off criticism of Dele Alli over Everton unveiling

New signings Dele Alli (left) and Donny van de Beek are introduced to Everton fans Creator: Lindsey Parnaby