5 things Graham Potter's comments mean for Chelsea fans despite failure to win debut

The London club opened the scoring thanks to Raheem Sterling who scored early in the second half before RB Salzburg got on level terms in the 75th minute following a Noah Okafor goal.

With the draw, Chelsea are now at the base of Group E with just one point from two of their six available matches in the group stage.

Here are five things, based off Potter's post match reactions, Chelsea fans can learn of their new manager.

Potter believes Chelsea players are quality

"They’ve acted really well - professional, honest and responsible so from an effort perspective it was absolutely 100 per cent there. The quality to get there often was good but we just lacked that little bit to get the second goal."

Potter is an optimist

"We can’t lie, it’s not the position we want to be in but we have to respond. It’s going to be a tough group but there’s enough quality in the team and the squad that we can respond and we have to look forward to those games."

Potter trusts Raheem Sterling

"Raheem is really good at attacking a back-line and scored a fantastic goal, I thought he was really good in the game."

"We got Raheem into some good one-v-one situations, especially in the first half. They got some good blocks in but we scored a good goal."

Potter is not a coach that plays the blame game

"They gave everything. We’ve only got one point so we’re disappointed with that but I was very proud with how they acted today. It’s not been easy for them either with a change in coach and all that comes with that but their response has been brilliant.

Potter believes he can 'fix' Chelsea

“It’s always irritating when you concede. Overall, the defensive performance was quite good. The little details we have to improve. First game, it’s not been easy for the boys, they’ve responded well to us. It’s not the result we wanted, it’s a point we have to take it. We will get better.”