Champions League group stage: Barcelona to meet Bayern again, Chelsea draw AC Milan

Barcelona will meet Bayern Munich in the Champions League following the completion of the group stage draw held in Istanbul, Turkey.
The 2022/23 season will officially kickoff on Tuesday, September 6, with the final to be played in Istanbul, Turkey on June 10, 2023.
Below is the complete group for the 2022/23 season.
Group A
Ajax
Liverpool
Napoli
Rangers
Group B
FC Porto
Atletico Madrid
Bayer Leverkusen
Club Brugge
Group C
Bayern Munich
Barcelona
Inter Milan
Viktoria Plzen
Group D
Eintracht Frankfurt
Tottenham Hotspur
Sporting Lisbon
Marseille
Group E
AC Milan
Chelsea
RB Salzburg
Dynamo Zagreb
Group F
Real Madrid
RB Leipzig
Shakhtar Donetsk
Celtic
Group G
Manchester City
Sevilla
Borussia Dortmund
Copenhagen
Group H
Paris Saint-Germain
Juventus
Benfica
Maccabi Haifa
