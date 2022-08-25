UCL

Champions League group stage: Barcelona to meet Bayern again, Chelsea draw AC Milan

Jidechi Chidiezie
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

The 2022/23 season will officially kickoff on Tuesday, September 6, with the final to be played in Istanbul, Turkey on June 10, 2023.

Barcelona will meet Bayern Munich in the Champions League following the completion of the group stage draw held in Istanbul, Turkey.

Below is the complete group for the 2022/23 season.

Ajax

Liverpool

Napoli

Rangers

FC Porto

Atletico Madrid

Bayer Leverkusen

Club Brugge

Following his summer switch to Barcelona, Robert Lewandowski will come up against his old side Bayern Munich
Following his summer switch to Barcelona, Robert Lewandowski will come up against his old side Bayern Munich Imago/Press in photo

Bayern Munich

Barcelona

Inter Milan

Viktoria Plzen

Eintracht Frankfurt

Tottenham Hotspur

Sporting Lisbon

Marseille

Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea will come up against Italian champions AC Milan in Group E
Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea will come up against Italian champions AC Milan in Group E AFP

AC Milan

Chelsea

RB Salzburg

Dynamo Zagreb

Real Madrid

RB Leipzig

Shakhtar Donetsk

Celtic

Manchester City's Erling Haaland will pay a visit to his former club Borussia Dortmund
Manchester City's Erling Haaland will pay a visit to his former club Borussia Dortmund Pulse Nigeria

Manchester City

Sevilla

Borussia Dortmund

Copenhagen

Paris Saint-Germain

Juventus

Benfica

Maccabi Haifa

Jidechi Chidiezie Jidechi Chidiezie Jidechi Chidiezie is a reporter at Pulse. Aside from covering world football, Jidechi is an experienced broadcast and digital media expert who loves to spend his time telling Nigeria-centric stories, most times, in text.

