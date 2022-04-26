'What a game!!' - Reactions as Man City pass 'tricky' first test against Real Madrid in 7-goal thriller

Imago

City got off to a flyer in the first-half, courtesy of a 2nd minute Kevin de Bruyne goal - which now set the record for the fastest goal in the semi-final stages of the Champions league.

City's Belgian maestro will later turn provider nine minutes later to assist the in-form Brazilian striker Gabriel Jesus for the Blues' second of the night as Pep Guardiola's men continued to dominate proceedings in the first-half.

However, Carlo Ancelotti's men roared back into the game courtesy of yet again, Real Madrid's talismanic striker - Karim Benzema in the 33rd minute.

The inevitable 34-year-old striker latched on to a cross from fellow Frenchman and wingback Ferland Mendy to give the Los Blancos a fighting chance as City went into the break with a slender 2-1 lead.

It was more of the same entertainment in the second half, as Phil Foden stretched City's lead in the 55th minute.

However, Real Madrid winger Vinicius Jnr pulled one back again for the Galacticos, two minutes later after yet another assist from Ferland Mendy to put the scores at 3-2.

However, Pep Guardiola's men stretched their lead again through a Bernardo Silva goal in the 74th minute before Madrid responded again after a well taken penalty by Karim Benzema to score his 14th Champions league goal of the season after a handball by City defender Aymeric Laporte in the box.

City were able to hold out for a 4-3 win an entertaining, yet crucial first-leg advantage heading into their final encounter at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Following the entertaining clash at the Etihad on Tuesday night, fans have taken to social media to react to the result.